FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSAHeather Willard
Unique restaurant chain opening new location in Colorado next weekKristen WaltersGreenwood Village, CO
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
atozsports.com
Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him
The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate
Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received a lot of buzz a year ago as a potential head coach candidate, and he has become a popular name once again in the current hiring cycle. The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Mayo, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Mayo has been a... The post Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today
The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
Denver Broncos set to interview Super Bowl-winning coordinator next week
It seems that Sean Payton won’t be the only candidate with a Super Bowl-winning pedigree that the Denver Broncos interview
Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
Top Candidate Emerges For The Denver Broncos' Head Coaching Job
The Denver Broncos got an early start on filling their head coaching position, firing first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett after Week 15. While the team has conducted just one day's worth of interviews, it sounds like a frontrunner might already have emerged to replace Hackett. Tom Pelissero of NFL ...
Look: NFL Draft Scouts Have 1 Complaint About Stetson Bennett
After completing one of the best two-year runs in college football history, Stetson Bennett's college career is finally over. The sixth-year senior just led Georgia to a 15-0 season and its second straight national championship. His six-touchdown performance on Monday night earned him MVP honors ...
Broncos have competition from 4 other teams hiring a new coach
As the Denver Broncos’ new owners begin a head coach search for the first time, they will face competition from at least four other teams — the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals — who are also seeking new coaches. The list of teams...
A closer look at 4 head coach candidates the Broncos have interviewed
DENVER — Forced to lead his first head coach search much earlier than anticipated, Broncos CEO Greg Penner has been methodical without deliberation. To date, 9NEWS has confirmed four candidates have been interviewed for the Broncos’ head coach position – one each day since the interviewing window opened Monday -- which is vacant for the fifth time in eight years. Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan head coach and perhaps the man to beat, interviewed with Penner, general manager George Paton and other owners via Zoom on Monday.
Vance Joseph to interview for Cardinals' HC job next week
The Arizona Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury as head coach on Monday but they are considering a man already in the building as a potential replacement. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is being considered for the job. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Joseph is scheduled to interview for the job next week....
Look: NFL Veteran Not Happy With Team's Quarterback Situation
The Colts have dealt with a handful of quarterback changes over the past few seasons. Since 2018, they have started Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles. Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox expressed his frustration over ...
KHOU
Strange but True: The time the Oilers loaned a QB to the Broncos for 2 years
HOUSTON — Things you can lease: A car, a home and heavy machinery to name a few. But leasing a professional quarterback? That's a little different. It sounds just as bizarre now as it did back then. The year was 1964 and the Oilers had three quarterbacks on their roster, including future Hall of Famer George Blanda.
