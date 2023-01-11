ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway Service Alerts: Brooklyn Heights and Nearby

This weekend — Friday evening, January 13 to Monday morning (Martin Luther King Day, January 16) — there are no planned cancellations or or route diversions directly affecting service at any local stations. The following week — late nights Monday, January 16 to Friday, January 20 — there will be no Brooklyn bound service at High Street, as Brooklyn bound A and C trains will be diverted to the F line between West 4th Street in Manhattan and Jay Street-MetroTech.
