This weekend — Friday evening, January 13 to Monday morning (Martin Luther King Day, January 16) — there are no planned cancellations or or route diversions directly affecting service at any local stations. The following week — late nights Monday, January 16 to Friday, January 20 — there will be no Brooklyn bound service at High Street, as Brooklyn bound A and C trains will be diverted to the F line between West 4th Street in Manhattan and Jay Street-MetroTech.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO