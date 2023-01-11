Read full article on original website
Teens rob convenience store on Southgate Dr. in Billings Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night. The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm. A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot. One of the teenagers was...
'It gets scary," Billings South Side neighbors fed up with another violent crime
Police responded to an attempted kidnapping and report of weapons around 3:30 a.m. on Fourth Avenue South near the intersection of South 30th Street Friday morning.
Man facing homicide charge for midtown Billings crime spree
Thomas John Slevira, 32, was charged Friday with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of attempted homicide. He has not appeared in Yellowstone County District Court.
BPD searching for second teen suspect in convenience store shooting
Around 8 pm Friday night, two teenagers hit up a convenience store and stole some merchandise, according to Sgt. Schnelbach of the BPD. The store employee was assaulted but was not hurt by life-threatening injuries. One suspect dropped a gun which AD’d into his own foot. and one suspect remains...
Body of missing Montana woman found after 5-day search
Authorities do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death is unknown. Richterich had Alzheimer's and was believed to have wandered from her home.
Prosecutor calls Billings South Side murder 'vicious execution'
Melvin Pretty On Top, 23, made his first appearance in Yellowstone County District court Friday to answer to one count of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.
Families of Billings shooting spree victims seek community's help
“We’re really still trying to comprehend it. Trying to wrap our minds around it,” sister Lisa Chavez said.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Man injured in house fire west of Billings
The fire at 545 Pike Court Dr. started in a garage, and the homeowner exited through a window and suffered minor injuries.
Billings Shooting Victim in Sunday’s Standoff Needs Your Help
Billings residents were shocked by a wild incident that unfolded on Sunday evening near the area of 12th and Grand. The mayhem resulted in the horrific point-blank shooting death of Carlos Delao, a 45-year-old father of two, during a carjacking at a residence on Avenue F. This was followed by multiple destroyed vehicles in the Big B Bingo parking lot and a seven-hour police standoff at a nearby residence. Sadly, the homeowner, Erik Brady received life-threatening gunshot wounds after the suspect entered his home.
Man killed in midtown Billings carjacking identified
Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday that Delao's cause of death is a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.
How Many Lives Do We Have to Lose Before We Realize This is Serious, Montana?
Do you feel safe when you leave work at night? I stopped yesterday at the beauty shop to get a haircut and started a conversation with the ladies while under the hair dryer. Just kidding... But she was telling me that when the girls leave at night after closing they...
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
Search for missing Billings area woman enters second day
Search crews were out near I-90 between Billings and Laurel with a tracking dog until 9 p.m. Monday combing the area where Sherri Richterich's jacket was found in tall brush.
Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings
Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
Charging documents released for man involved in Sunday night crime-spree in Billings
Charing documents have been shared for Thomas John Slevira Jr., who is facing charges for a Sunday night crime-spree in Billings. Documents say a 9-1-1 call came in at 6:09 pm, reporting a shooting at a home on Burlington Ave. The caller reported an unknown man kicked in the back...
Strike Approved By Yellowstone County Employees for January 23rd
After six months of working without a contract, the employees of Yellowstone County have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The county commissioners have been refusing to drop language permitting them to arbitrarily set wages for new hires above and beyond those of existing employees. A False Promise. The Yellowstone...
Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately
Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to resign. Rep. Becky Beard, R-Helena, resigned in order to take the position of Sen. Terry Gauthier, […] The post Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Montana now tops states with the highest flu cases in the nation
Walgreens tracks cases using retail prescription data and this week placed Montana as seventh highest in the nation for new cases.
