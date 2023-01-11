ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

UNC-Louisville: Hubert Davis Postgame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. –– North Carolina defeated Louisville, 80-59, in the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon to move to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tar Heels took a 37-26 lead into halftime before cruising to a comfortable victory and its first true road win. After...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—UNC’s starting frontcourt duo of Armanda Bacot and Pete Nance are doubtful to play tomorrow against Louisville. —Louisville will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2013 national championship team next month, but the school will have to walk a fine line and the banner definitely will not be going back up.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Celebrating the anniversary of a vacated championship, Louisville to walk a fine NCAA line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation. The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky has a new millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sneaker convention comes to Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckylantern.com

Charles Booker, former Kentucky Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, to lead governor’s faith-based initiatives office

Charles Booker, a Louisvillian and former state representative, has been appointed to lead the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. In a press release from his office, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration. The office Booker will helm was created by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Fourth Louisville Starbucks 'tired of waiting', unionizes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coffee shops in Louisville are unionizing left and right. On Jan. 11, the Baxter Station Starbucks in the heart of the Highlands won their union vote in a "landslide victory" of 14 to 4, according to a Starbucks Workers United press release. Margot Mutter, Baxter Station...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

