Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Related
UNC-Louisville: Hubert Davis Postgame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. –– North Carolina defeated Louisville, 80-59, in the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon to move to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tar Heels took a 37-26 lead into halftime before cruising to a comfortable victory and its first true road win. After...
Instant Analysis: UNC Turns Uncertain Into Predictable, Routs Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — North Carolina turned all of the uncertainty surrounding Saturday afternoon into a predictable outcome. The Tar Heels secured their first road victory of the season in convincing fashion, drubbing lowly Louisville 80-59 in ACC basketball at the KFC Yum! Center to keep the last-place Cardinals stuck in the conference cellar.
TRANSCRIPT: Kenny Payne following Louisville's loss to North Carolina
Louisville lost to North Carolina 80-59, on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum Center. The Cardinals led 15-7 early on but were outscored 22-7 to end the first half, fell behind by as many as 23 points and lost for a seventh straight game. Following the game, head coach Kenny...
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—UNC’s starting frontcourt duo of Armanda Bacot and Pete Nance are doubtful to play tomorrow against Louisville. —Louisville will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2013 national championship team next month, but the school will have to walk a fine line and the banner definitely will not be going back up.
wdrb.com
Celebrating the anniversary of a vacated championship, Louisville to walk a fine NCAA line
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation. The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.
Watch: Louisville coach Kenny Payne, El Ellis and Mike James talk after UNC loss
The University of Louisville dropped a seventh consecutive game on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals were outscored 8-0 to end the first half and trailed by as many as 23 points in an 80-59 loss to North Carolina at the KFC Yum Center. U of L coach Kenny Payne and players...
Louisville AD Josh Heird can see "a path" to getting stadium naming rights deal done
In July during the ACC Football Kickoff, University of Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said that he was hoping to have a new corporate partner purchase naming rights for Cardinal Stadium "sooner rather than later." Now, six months later and Heird said that Louisville is "getting closer." He was asked...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
kentuckylantern.com
Charles Booker, former Kentucky Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, to lead governor’s faith-based initiatives office
Charles Booker, a Louisvillian and former state representative, has been appointed to lead the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. In a press release from his office, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration. The office Booker will helm was created by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher.
WLKY.com
Ethan Hawke movie 'Wildcat' using Louisville's historic St. James Court as a set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Production is in full swing for Ethan Hawke's new movie being shot around the Louisville region. And we just got our first look at one of the sets. Crews and cars were spotted at St. James Court in Old Louisville on Friday. If you haven't heard,...
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this week
A highly-anticipated food chain will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Kentucky this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, I Love Juice Bar will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Kentucky cafe location in Prospect, according to local sources.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare warns of new, fast-spreading COVID variant in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are warning about a new COVID-19 variant in Kentucky that's spreading fast. Norton Healthcare said the new strain is a combination of two omicron variants and now makes up for 27% of COVID cases in the U.S and, so far, has not caused an increase in hospitalizations.
Wave 3
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs.
Fourth Louisville Starbucks 'tired of waiting', unionizes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coffee shops in Louisville are unionizing left and right. On Jan. 11, the Baxter Station Starbucks in the heart of the Highlands won their union vote in a "landslide victory" of 14 to 4, according to a Starbucks Workers United press release. Margot Mutter, Baxter Station...
$45 million distribution center opens in Louisville, creates 80 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials for the ribbon-cutting of a $45 million distribution center on Thursday morning. PACCAR Parts, a distributor of aftermarket parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines, is creating 80 full-time jobs in the region. A spokesperson for Beshear...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0