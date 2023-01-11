Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Things You Didn't Know About OhioJust GoOhio State
Related
Magic Johnson Says He Will Definitely Try To Squash The Beef Between Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas
Magic Johnson wants to do everything in his power to end Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas' beef and bring them together.
hotnewhiphop.com
DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity
The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Trying To Sell LeBron James On Acquiring Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal This Summer
As presently constructed, the Los Angeles Lakers are not built to win a championship. At this point, 40+ games into the season, it's a fact that everybody but the Lakers' front office seems to know. So, where do they go from here? If this is truly a lost season, what...
Collin Sexton Makes A Huge Announcement On Thursday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton gave a big update pertaining to his recent hamstring injury on Thursday.
Danny Ainge Feared Only 1 NBA Player More Than Michael Jordan
Danny Ainge couldn't stand playing against Andrew Toney. The post Danny Ainge Feared Only 1 NBA Player More Than Michael Jordan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Former Heisman winner, Browns’ running back dies
Former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns' running back Charles White has died of cancer at the age of 64.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Lakers: Rival Executive Thinks LeBron James Likeliest To Land With This Former Team If Traded
Perhaps it's time to evaluate the future of LeBron James
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Video: Bulls Point Guard Lonzo Ball Is Finally Back On The Court
Lonzo Ball seen back on the court in encouraging new video.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says It Would Be ‘Irresponsible’ For Lakers To Not Do ‘Due Diligence’ By Working Out Free Agents
The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need to make an upgrade to the roster, but without a trade their options are limited. The Lakers have several needs they to address, primarily perimeter defense and outside shooting but they could also use more size in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis out. It sounds like they’re trying to fix the latter as they reportedly have workouts set up for DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
2016 Cleveland Cavaliers: Where Are They Now?
The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the world when they came back from a 3-1 deficit and beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Will ‘Definitely’ Look At LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Thomas Bryant Frontcourt
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team built around its two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Losing either one of them creates a major hole and that is exactly what happened when Davis was lost to a foot injury. But those absences also create opportunity and nobody has taken more advantage of that than center Thomas Bryant.
Cleveland Cavaliers Hire Former Fan-Favorite Player
On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they have hired former Cavaliers and Warriors center Anderson Varejao as a Player Development Consultant and Global Ambassador.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant And Markieff Morris' Handshake Goes Viral: "What A Bad Influence For Kids..."
Not everyone on social media was happy about Brooklyn Nets' stars Kevin Durant and Markieff Morris' handshake. The duo had a rather peculiar style, but to most, it felt like the duo was implying that they would smoke Marijuana. This didn't sit down too well with some of the parents whose children would tune in to watch games regularly.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul
The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Yardbarker
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Anthony Davis Because Of His Constant Injuries
When Anthony Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, many expected him to take over the team from LeBron James. After all, Davis is still in the prime of his career. But apart from his first season with the Lakers, Davis has certainly somewhat failed to live up to those expectations.
Comments / 0