Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
2 generations of EV Cain students learned community service from retiring teacher
Shirley Paris is retiring at the end of this school year, having spent 38 of her 40 years as a teacher at EV Cain Middle School in Auburn. That window in time explains why she teaches, why she chose to stay at EV Cain and her goal for the two generations of students she has instructed.
goldcountrymedia.com
Monday's Placer County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and March in Rocklin is fifth annual
Civil rights leader and activist Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 94 years old Sunday if he was still living and not assassinated. Local residents plan to acknowledge the legacy he left behind at the fifth annual Placer County MLK Day celebration and march from 9 a.m to noon Monday at Rocklin’s Johnson-Springview Park.
goldcountrymedia.com
Alfred "Bud" Daniel Nobili 5/15/1938 -12/23/2022
Alfred “Bud” Nobili passed away on December 23rd, 2022, in Roseville, Ca. at the age of 84. Bud had several loves of his life: His wife, his family, his friends, Del Oro High School and McCloud, California. Bud was a logger, a fireman, a hunter, a fisherman, an athlete, a veteran, a golfer, an artist, an educator, and a public school system administrator. He was successful at nearly everything he did, but he was modest about his accomplishments. Dozens of awards and certifications he received throughout his life and career were in boxes in the attic rather than displayed on walls or his desktop. He had no motivation for accolades.
goldcountrymedia.com
The year 2022 was event-filled for the city of Lincoln and residents. Here’s a look back at the news, good and bad, from July to December, 2022.
Last week’s newspaper edition highlighted stories that appeared in the newspaper from January to June 2022. The entire 2022 year in review can be found online at lincolnnewsmessenger.com. Stories:. Lincoln man sentenced to 13-plus years for attacking elder victim while on probation. Staff Report. July 7, 2022. Anthony Pintarelli,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: The gift of kindness
Congratulations for making it through another year and welcome to 2023!. The holiday decorations have come down and everyone is back to going about their daily business. However, the “energy” of the holidays seems to be sticking around a while longer and I am hopeful it will stick around the remainder of the year.
goldcountrymedia.com
Gary Miller 3/8/1949 - 9/16/2022
Gary Miller of Roseville, CA died September 16, 2022, less than 3 months after the death of his husband Mike Gollach. He was 73. A Quaker Memorial Meeting will be held January 21, 2023 at 11am at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento, 2425 Sierra Boulevard, Sacramento, California 95825. All are welcome to attend.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin City Council adopts Whitney Ranch Unit 49 rezoning
Rocklin City Council adopted the Whitney Ranch Unit 49 rezoning after a second reading at Tuesday’s meeting. Whitney Ranch Unit 49 is an infill site located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Whitney Ranch Parkway and Songbird Way, according to the staff report. An infill site is a site that is underutilized within an existing pattern of development, typically in an urban area.
goldcountrymedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Lincoln's Little comes up big on the wrestling mat
Kelly Little is a senior on the Lincoln High wrestling team and has been performing well at 14-9 on the season, including a win over Placer High on Jan. 4. Little is one of two Fighting Zebra wrestlers who competed at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament last season, along with junior Ethan Volzer. Little wrestled in the 160-pound weight class but lost both of his matches at the Stockton event and is hoping to make it back for his senior year.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln High soccer star Zac Giles commits to Sacramento State University
The Lincoln High boys’ soccer team has had a lot of success in recent years as the Fighting Zebras finished second in the Foothill Valley League in 2021, 2022 and are currently 9-0 to start the season. One of the key players for the Zebras has been senior forward...
goldcountrymedia.com
Foothill Valley League basketball preview: Can Placer dethrone Ponderosa?
Foothill Valley League basketball play starts this week with a dandy on the boys' side. Ponderosa (10-7) has won three consecutive FVL titles and last season was the last remaining undefeated boys team in the state before a stunning loss to St. Mary’s in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.
goldcountrymedia.com
Benedict's hard work pays off
Folsom High senior Ashley Benedict had a strong golf season in the fall for the Bulldogs, but even bigger, better and more importantly, Benedict had an outstanding year of golf. On Saturday, Benedict was honored by the Women’s Golf Association of Northern California as the most improved junior female golfer...
goldcountrymedia.com
Ronald O. Kester
Ronald O. Kester passed away peacefully on December 20th, 2022 surrounded by his family. Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lauretta Kester. He is survived by his three children, Scott Kester (Jill), Paula Petrul (Thomas) and Alan Kester (Deana). He was an excellent grandpa to his five...
goldcountrymedia.com
Colfax shuts down Marysville in PVL showdown
Wednesday night’s girls basketball game between Colfax and Marysville showcased the top two teams in the Pioneer Valley League and two of the top three ranked Division IV teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section. As much hype as there was surrounding the game, the Lady Falcons squashed it quickly, as...
goldcountrymedia.com
New Placer Supervisors sworn in; Jim Holmes selected as board chair
The Placer County Board of Supervisors began its first meeting of 2023 with the Oath of Office for the incoming supervisors and elected officials following the 2022 election. Incoming District 2 Supervisor Shanti Landon and incumbent District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore accepted their positions, along with Placer County Assessor Matt Maynard, Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco, Auditor-Controller Andrew Sisk, District Attorney Morgan Gire and Treasurer-Tax Collector Tristan Butcher. Judge Alan Pineschi performed the Oath of Office.
goldcountrymedia.com
Gary Blaine Reid 1935 - 2022
His friends called him “apple checks” because he was hardly ever without a huge grin on his face. He could walk into a room full of strangers, and before long, counted them all as friends. His stockpile of offbeat witticisms and hysterical stories was legendary, as was his kindness and willingness to help anyone, no matter their circumstances. He lived his entire life fully and joyfully, but on the day after Christmas, Gary Blaine Reid lost his brief battle with cancer and passed away at home with his family in San Marcos, CA. Born on August 2, 1935, to John and Wilma Reid in Cameron, WV, Gary lived most of his life in the Auburn area, attending local schools.
goldcountrymedia.com
Kings and queens of the court: Placer basketball sweeps Wheatland at Golden 1 Center
The Hillmen and Hillgals didn't get to light the beam, but they were kings and queens of the court Friday night as Placer High School swept Wheatland in a boys and girls basketball doubleheader at Golden 1 Center. Playing on an NBA floor can provide new challenges to the players....
goldcountrymedia.com
Storms continue to soak region
Just when everyone thought New Year’s week brought the “storm of the century” into the region and it couldn’t get worse, Mother Nature has continued to flex her muscle once again over the last several days and continues to do so through this week. In the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Del Oro slips by Bulldogs, 34-30
The beauty of any competitive dual wrestling match is that any of the 14 individual bouts making up the dual could be the difference between winning and losing. The underdog could only need to win one or two matches to flip the dual in their favor and they could come from anywhere in the lineup. Wednesday night’s Sierra Foothill League dual between Del Oro and Folsom came down to the final bout at 138 pounds. Del Oro’s Eli Honsa and Folsom’s Timmy Brand lined up across from one another and whoever won the bout would give their respective school the victory. Honsa pinned Brand in the second period, giving Del Oro a 34-30 victory. The win also is a leg up in the race for the Sierra Foothill League title, as either Del Oro or Folsom has won the league since the Bulldogs joined in 2015. While Folsom is the defending champs, Del Oro now has the inside track to reclaim the title they had won in 2020.
goldcountrymedia.com
Whitney girls hold off Del Oro rally to emerge with second league win
After a slow start, it appeared that the 9-5 Whitney High School girls' basketball team would pull away from 5-11 Del Oro High on Tuesday night. However, the Golden Eagles were not about to go away quietly. After trailing by as much as 12 points, Del Oro High rallied in...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Supervisors ratify emergency for winter storms
The Placer County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation due to recent winter storms during its Tuesday meeting. The local emergency was proclaimed Jan. 5 by County Executive Officer Jane Christenson as a result of the ongoing response to recent storms. According to the staff report, the Dec. 26 storm caused flooding, downed trees and power outages, and the Jan. 4 storm produced the possibility of triggering debris flows in the River Fire and Mosquito Fire burn scar areas.
Comments / 0