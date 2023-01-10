ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

How Did The Port Of Los Angeles Go From Boom To Bust?

By Laura Curtis (Bloomberg) A year ago this week, a record 109 container ships carrying US imports surrounded the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California — a bottleneck so long that the payloads of all those metal boxes lined up end-to-end would’ve stretched from the Baja Peninsula to Vancouver.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PBS NewsHour

House votes to prevent China from buying oil from U.S. reserves

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country’s emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

In rural eastern China, not testing for COVID becomes the norm

DINGYUAN, China, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Weng Shuiye laid back in her chair, sighing with relief as oxygen flowed from a tank into her nostrils. Breathing problems, body aches and lethargy had prompted her to visit a hospital in her home village in Tonglu county in eastern China's Zhejiang province' for treatment.
gcaptain.com

G7 Nations Designing Price Caps on Russian Refined Oil Products

Group of Seven nations are aiming to design two price caps for Russian refined petroleum products to account for those that trade at higher prices than crude, as well as those that sell at a discount, according to an official. As part of an effort to sanction Russia for its...
msn.com

The US Keeps Offering China Its Covid Vaccines. China Keeps Saying No

(Bloomberg) -- China has rebuffed repeated US offers to share advanced vaccines as Beijing battles a fast-spreading wave of Covid-19, a rejection that’s led to growing frustration among American officials concerned about a resurgence of the pandemic. Most Read from Bloomberg. Worried about the rise of new variants and...
Washington Examiner

China ramps down semiconductor chip war with US

China is pausing its spending on interventions in the semiconductor market meant to compete with the United States. Chinese officials are looking to move away from the subsidies they had enacted to improve China's chances of producing chips capable of competing with U.S. production, according to Bloomberg. The retrenchment is partly a response to the subsidies failing to produce the hoped-for results, as well as the financial pressures created by China's struggle with COVID-19.
ARIZONA STATE
gcaptain.com

Weak Vessel Demand Drags Baltic Dry Index Down Further

Jan 12 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index on Thursday posted its worst day since the start of this year on lower demand across all vessel segments. * The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was down 67 points, or 6.4%, at 976, its lowest since early September.
gcaptain.com

Flexport Slashing Workforce By 20% Amid Global Trade Slowdown

San Francisco-based supply chain management and logistics company Flexport has announced it is slashing 20% of its workforce amid the slowdown in global trade. Flexport co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen made the announcement in a note to its approximately 3,200 employees on Wednesday. “While we are looking forward to...
The Associated Press

China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers. Exports increased 7% from a year earlier to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as economic growth slowed and consumer spending weakened. The country’s politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy. “China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of many difficulties and challenges,” said a customs agency spokesperson, Lu Daliang, at a news conference.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

North America Aims to Make 25% of What It Imports From Asia, Mexico Says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. Ebrard was speaking about the outcome...

Comments / 0

Community Policy