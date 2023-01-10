Read full article on original website
China Dec coal imports slip as COVID spike dampens industrial activity
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's coal imports slipped in December from a month earlier as industrial activity slowed following a surge in COVID-19 cases after Beijing's sudden removal of stringent pandemic controls.
gcaptain.com
How Did The Port Of Los Angeles Go From Boom To Bust?
By Laura Curtis (Bloomberg) A year ago this week, a record 109 container ships carrying US imports surrounded the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California — a bottleneck so long that the payloads of all those metal boxes lined up end-to-end would’ve stretched from the Baja Peninsula to Vancouver.
House votes to prevent China from buying oil from U.S. reserves
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country’s emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.
U.S. Customs detains products of Chinese companies suspected of using North Korean forced labor
(The Center Square) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has detained products made by three Chinese companies that are believed to have used North Korean forced labor in their supply chains. The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act prohibits goods manufactured by North Korean citizens unless there is clear evidence...
An oil historian explains China's impact on a key Russian oil product — which is now trading far below the EU's price cap
Top of the morning, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. While there remains plenty of hubbub around the crypto world and FTX, today I'd like to point your attention to Russian oil. Remember, before Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, Russia was Europe's leading fuel supplier, and the world's...
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
China is still racing to develop its own mRNA jabs. But they won't use foreign vaccines to fight COVID because of 'national pride,' says South Korea's top vaccine maker.
After three years of zero-COVID policy, Beijing abruptly rolled back the policy in December, which triggered a wave of infections and deaths.
In rural eastern China, not testing for COVID becomes the norm
DINGYUAN, China, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Weng Shuiye laid back in her chair, sighing with relief as oxygen flowed from a tank into her nostrils. Breathing problems, body aches and lethargy had prompted her to visit a hospital in her home village in Tonglu county in eastern China's Zhejiang province' for treatment.
gcaptain.com
G7 Nations Designing Price Caps on Russian Refined Oil Products
Group of Seven nations are aiming to design two price caps for Russian refined petroleum products to account for those that trade at higher prices than crude, as well as those that sell at a discount, according to an official. As part of an effort to sanction Russia for its...
msn.com
The US Keeps Offering China Its Covid Vaccines. China Keeps Saying No
(Bloomberg) -- China has rebuffed repeated US offers to share advanced vaccines as Beijing battles a fast-spreading wave of Covid-19, a rejection that’s led to growing frustration among American officials concerned about a resurgence of the pandemic. Most Read from Bloomberg. Worried about the rise of new variants and...
Oil edges higher as petroleum demand set to touch record next year
HOUSTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged slightly higher on Tuesday as the U.S. government forecast record global petroleum consumption next year and as the dollar hovered at seven-month lows.
U.S. beefs up Marine unit in Japan amid fresh threats from China
New Marine littoral regiment will include anti-ship missiles.
North America vows to strengthen economic ties, Mexico energy row rumbles on
MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The United States, Mexico and Canada on Tuesday vowed to tighten economic ties, producing more goods regionally and boosting semiconductor output, even as integration is hampered by an ongoing dispute over Mexico's nationalist energy policies.
Washington Examiner
China ramps down semiconductor chip war with US
China is pausing its spending on interventions in the semiconductor market meant to compete with the United States. Chinese officials are looking to move away from the subsidies they had enacted to improve China's chances of producing chips capable of competing with U.S. production, according to Bloomberg. The retrenchment is partly a response to the subsidies failing to produce the hoped-for results, as well as the financial pressures created by China's struggle with COVID-19.
gcaptain.com
Weak Vessel Demand Drags Baltic Dry Index Down Further
Jan 12 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index on Thursday posted its worst day since the start of this year on lower demand across all vessel segments. * The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was down 67 points, or 6.4%, at 976, its lowest since early September.
gcaptain.com
Flexport Slashing Workforce By 20% Amid Global Trade Slowdown
San Francisco-based supply chain management and logistics company Flexport has announced it is slashing 20% of its workforce amid the slowdown in global trade. Flexport co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen made the announcement in a note to its approximately 3,200 employees on Wednesday. “While we are looking forward to...
China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers. Exports increased 7% from a year earlier to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as economic growth slowed and consumer spending weakened. The country’s politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy. “China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of many difficulties and challenges,” said a customs agency spokesperson, Lu Daliang, at a news conference.
China set for historic demographic turn, accelerated by COVID traumas
HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country.
US News and World Report
North America Aims to Make 25% of What It Imports From Asia, Mexico Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. Ebrard was speaking about the outcome...
Analysis-Why the U.S. needs Japan's help on China chips restrictions
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - When the Biden administration unveiled aggressive export controls in October aimed at blocking China from becoming a global leader in advanced semiconductors it was missing a key ingredient: agreement from U.S. allies to impose their own matching restrictions.
