Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old. According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi To Play Basketball at the University of Colorado Boulder
Another family member of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is joining him at the University of Colorado Boulder. According to Sports Illustrated, Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of the school’s new head football coach, is transferring to the school to play on the women’s basketball team. Shelomi Sanders...
LSU Gymnastics Forced To Hire Olivia Dunne Security Guard After Chaos In Utah Last Week
Last Friday the LSU gymnastics team traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah to take on the University of Utah in a match. It was a packed house to see the two teams compete. However, a large and raucous group of the fans weren’t there for the event, they were there for TikTok star and influencer Oliva Dunne.
Former 5-star Georgia CB Jaheim Singletary could be interesting transfer target for Ducks
An interesting name popped up in the transfer portal on Thursday morning, and it could lead to Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning making a phone call or two before all is said and one. Georgia Bulldogs true freshman cornerback Jaheim Singletary, a former 5-star commit from the 2022 class, announced that he would be entering the transfer portal and looking for a new school. Singletary committed to the Bulldogs as the No. 5 CB in the nation, and No. 27 overall player in the 2022 class. This is interesting for Oregon fans for two reasons; the Ducks have a need to...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Instant analysis: WVU fires Harrison because something had to change
It is impossible right now to look at West Virginia basketball and think that things are OK. It is just as difficult to ignore that Thursday's move to fire assistant coach Larry Harrison aims to make things better.
Bob Huggins addresses the firing of Larry Harrison
Less than two hours after the program announced that they were parting ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins hopped on his regularly-scheduled radio show. After a couple jokes to open up the show, host Tony Caridi knew what needed to be discussed - what were Huggins' thoughts on Harrison being let go? The answer that Huggins gave was quite interesting.
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Country’s No. 8 QB says he is ‘most definitely’ interested in Ohio State
One of the country's top 2024 quarterbacks tells Bucknuts he is definitely interested in Ohio State.
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
As fewer faculty members are protected by tenure, they’re finding it harder to resist laws that ban certain racial topics. Their students suffer the consequences.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more
The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
2024 four-star safety prospect Fred Gaskin III includes Buffs in top eight
Colorado made the short list for another one of the country's top 2024 defensive back prospects. Fred Gaskin III, out of Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard, included the Buffaloes in a top eight he released via Twitter. In addition to Colorado, Gaskin included Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn...
Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move
USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Recently offered WR and Alabama commit Perry Thompson to visit Auburn
Auburn’s previous staff never offered four-star wide receiver and Foley native Perry Thompson. New wide receivers coach Marcus Davis fixed that mistake on Wednesday and Thompson is now expected to visit the Plains this weekend, according to a report by Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover. The Tigers will have...
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska football is continuing to add to its staff, as Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is working to hire UIL executive director Susan Elza as Nebraska’s Chief of Staff. This was first reported by Football Scoop.com’s Zach Barnett.
