Colorado State

The Spun

Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old.  According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas

Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former 5-star Georgia CB Jaheim Singletary could be interesting transfer target for Ducks

An interesting name popped up in the transfer portal on Thursday morning, and it could lead to Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning making a phone call or two before all is said and one. Georgia Bulldogs true freshman cornerback Jaheim Singletary, a former 5-star commit from the 2022 class, announced that he would be entering the transfer portal and looking for a new school. Singletary committed to the Bulldogs as the No. 5 CB in the nation, and No. 27 overall player in the 2022 class. This is interesting for Oregon fans for two reasons; the Ducks have a need to...
EUGENE, OR
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
247Sports

Bob Huggins addresses the firing of Larry Harrison

Less than two hours after the program announced that they were parting ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins hopped on his regularly-scheduled radio show. After a couple jokes to open up the show, host Tony Caridi knew what needed to be discussed - what were Huggins' thoughts on Harrison being let go? The answer that Huggins gave was quite interesting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move

USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

247Sports

