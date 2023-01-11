Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Investigators searching Exeter Township landfill in relation to missing person case
EXETER TWP., Pa - Bulldozers sift through mounds of garage searching for clues. "This is kinda crazy, but I mean the world we live in today, things like this happen,” said Joe Clevenstine of Exeter Township. The man lives across the street from the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Exeter...
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro seeking to appoint both Democrats and Republicans to his Cabinet, as political atmosphere remains tense in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is painting a major part of his Cabinet red in a purple state. The Democrat nominated Republican Al Schmidt, who helped oversee Philadelphia's 2020 election, to be his secretary of state. He tapped former Republican Sen. Pat Browne to be revenue secretary and one-time...
NAACP Easton Branch honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with essay contest
EASTON, Pa. - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday, the Easton branch of the NAACP is hosting an essay contest. The "Everyday Heroes" contest will be at Paxinosa School on Northampton Street at 5 p.m. Saturday night. On Sunday, the Easton branch will host it's first...
Member of 'Little Rock Nine' shares story, motivates students in Dunmore
DUNMORE — Minnijean Brown Trickey looked forward to attending Little Rock Central High School. With the U.S. Supreme Court striking down segregation in schools in 1954, Trickey could enroll in the school only 10 blocks from her home. She could walk to school with her friends, instead of attending a school on the other side of town.
Get your goat in wide varieties at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG — Goats seem to have taken the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show by storm. There’s a dairy goat show, a meat goat show, goat yoga and even a place where people can pay $5 to snuggle with a baby goat. Despite the fact that goat milk is the world’s most consumed milk and goat meat the world’s most eaten meat, neither have gone mainstream in this nation or state.
Navy beats Army in Farm Show cookoff
HARRISBURG — In matters of national security, the Army and Navy are a team. But on Thursday, the two branches competed skillet to skillet at the Army vs. Navy cookoff during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. Four judges named the Navy chef as winner. “There’s always a lot of...
