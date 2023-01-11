Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ask the Trooper: Driving in dense fog
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving safely during dense fog. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
KPVI Newschannel 6
D.A. Stewart releases statement on Dangerfield's criminal history
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run crash that last week killed a mother and her young daughter has a history of arrests and convictions, raising questions as to why he was free to allegedly commit another crime. Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart addressed the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Search underway for man in the Stanley area
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
U.S. Postal Service offers reward in attempted robbery of Shreveport letter carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons who attempted to rob a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier last month. It happened around 7:19 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Public meeting set for redevelopment of old school site in Lakeside
SHREVEPORT, La. - A proposed mixed income housing development will be up for discussion at a public meeting Wednesday evening in Shreveport. Beechwood Residential, a Baton Rouge development firm, wants to build 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom units on an 8-acre site that formerly housed the Notre Dame High School.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bossier Parish Schools is hiring in the Transportation Department
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is the second fastest growing parish in Louisiana and Bossier Parish Schools are in need of substitute bus operators and substitute bus aides. The school district is offering free trainings this month for potential employees and no experience is required. Those interested in the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shorthanded Tyler Lions drop district game to Longview, 68-62
LONGVIEW — A shorthanded Tyler Lions squad took the Longview Lobos to the brink on Tuesday night inside Lobo Coliseum. Playing with two of their normal varsity players and just eight players total, the Lions dropped a 68-62 decision to the Lobos. Senior Ashad Walker — a four-year varsity...
Comments / 0