Inside The Chart: Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh
Georgia Tech has turned dejection into determination once before in ACC play. Two weeks ago, the Yellow Jackets rebounded from a rough loss to No. 13 Virginia with a gutty win over No. 12 Miami at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-5 ACC) may need to tap into that resolve...
Tech Drops 71-60 Decision to Pitt
THE FLATS – Deivon Smith recorded his second-straight double-double, but a 17-5 mid-game run by Pitt proved to be the difference in Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s 71-60 loss to the visiting Panthers on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion. A 6-foot-1 guard, Smith scored 15 points and grabbed...
Women’s Basketball Welcomes No. 16/19 Duke Sunday
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues this three-game homestand on Sunday, welcoming No. 16/19 Duke to McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils will tip at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network. GEORGIA TECH (9-8, 0-6 ACC) vs. No. 16/19 DUKE (15-1, 5-0 ACC) Presented...
Gibson Wins Shot Put on Day 2 of Clemson Invite
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track & field teams’ weekend of competition at the Clemson Invite on Saturday, Jan. 14. Jamir Gibson shined for the Jackets this weekend. On Friday, Gibson recorded a new school record in the men’s weight throw with a third-place mark of 20.40m (66-11.25). He capped off the meet by winning the men’s shot put with a mark of 18.60m (61-0.25).
Jackets Collect Wins at Carolina Kickoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. – On day two of the Carolina Kickoff, No. 25 Georgia Tech women’s tennis pocketed five victories between singles and doubles play. The three-day tournament is being played inside the Carolina Indoor Tennis Center. The Yellow Jackets split singles action, collecting wins from Rosie Garcia Gross,...
Tech Back Home to Face Pitt
THE FLATS – Aiming to rebound from a pair of road losses in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Georgia Tech return home for its next three games, beginning Saturday when the Yellow Jackets host Pittsburgh at 3 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion. After ending the nine-game winning streak of first-place Miami...
Tech Downs Furman 6-1 in Home Opener
THE FLATS – In its season opener, Georgia Tech men’s tennis claimed a dominating 6-1 win over Furman. The Jackets won five singles and two doubles matches. The doubles pairing of Rohan Sachdev and Brandon McKinney finished first with a quick 6-3 win over Furman’s Ben Cahill and Alex Han. Elias Shokry and Keshav Chopra play a competitive match against Furman’s Thomas Kennedy and Cole Burnham. The two jackets were down but tied it up 4-4 with a deuce point and took a 6-5 lead, but the pair of Palladins evened the score at 6-6. Shokry and Chopra clinched a 7-6 win in the tiebreak round. The two wins in doubles put Tech up 1-0 against Furman.
Volleyball Lands Texas Transfer DeAndra Pierce
Prior to entering the collegiate ranks, Pierce was a two-time All-District player for Austin High School. Putting together a stellar senior season, the sought-after recruit was named to the AVCA High School All-Region team. Pierce finished with 68 kills and 29 total blocks, including 22 solo blocks while playing in a team-high 41 sets, during her senior year. Going into the 2020 season, the Texas native was named an AVCA Elite Rising Senior and was named to the Under Armour All-American watch list. As a junior, Pierce also received district 26-6A Newcomer of the Year honors in 2019.
Blackshear Shines in Loss to Miami, 69-60
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball shot 50.0 percent in the second half and won the final two quarters, but could not overcome Miami’s strong first half, falling to the Hurricanes, 69-60, Thursday night. Kayla Blackshear recorded her second-straight double-double behind a career-high 18 points and game-high 11 rebounds.
Jackets Head to Clemson Invite
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams are back in action this weekend for two days of competition at the Clemson Invite. The meet will begin Friday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. with the women’s long jump. Competition will continue Saturday, Jan. 14, starting with the women’s high jump at 10:30 a.m.
No. 25 Women’s Tennis Opens Spring Slate This Weekend
THE FLATS – The 25th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis is set to open the spring slate of the 2023 schedule this weekend, taking part in the Carolina Kickoff, hosted by the University of South Carolina. The tournament will run Friday, Jan. 13-Sunday, Jan. 15. TOURNAMENT CENTRAL | LIVE...
