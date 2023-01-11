THE FLATS – In its season opener, Georgia Tech men’s tennis claimed a dominating 6-1 win over Furman. The Jackets won five singles and two doubles matches. The doubles pairing of Rohan Sachdev and Brandon McKinney finished first with a quick 6-3 win over Furman’s Ben Cahill and Alex Han. Elias Shokry and Keshav Chopra play a competitive match against Furman’s Thomas Kennedy and Cole Burnham. The two jackets were down but tied it up 4-4 with a deuce point and took a 6-5 lead, but the pair of Palladins evened the score at 6-6. Shokry and Chopra clinched a 7-6 win in the tiebreak round. The two wins in doubles put Tech up 1-0 against Furman.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO