Bakersfield Californian

Caltrans: Possible sinkhole causes road closures near Maricopa

Highway 166 between Maricopa and the San Luis Obispo County line will remain closed for at least one week because of a possible sinkhole, according to the California Department of Transportation. Repairs were anticipated to begin next week after the storm passes, Caltrans said on Twitter.
MARICOPA, CA
KMPH.com

Rain, upcoming storm causes road closures in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The rain Monday has caused several roads to close throughout Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the following roads have been closed due to recent weather conditions:. Conley bridge on South Fork Dr. Lower Globe south of Highway 190. A196...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

2 train cars derailed in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Cardiac surgery continues at Adventist despite complaint, false rumors

Recent changes to the cardiothoracic surgery program at Adventist Health Kern County got a bumpy reception this week after an anonymous complaint prompted what may have been the division's first surprise visit from a state inspector. There was little clarity Friday on the substance of the complaint and what, if...
KION News Channel 5/46

Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two?

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A family is searching for their dog taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. The family says they traveled from San Diego to Monterey County and stopped in Lost Hills on Dec. 22. The post Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two? appeared first on KION546.
KERN COUNTY, CA

