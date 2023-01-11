Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Caltrans: Possible sinkhole causes road closures near Maricopa
Highway 166 between Maricopa and the San Luis Obispo County line will remain closed for at least one week because of a possible sinkhole, according to the California Department of Transportation. Repairs were anticipated to begin next week after the storm passes, Caltrans said on Twitter.
Bakersfield Californian
Water levels rising in the Kern River, Isabella Lake and small lakes in Bakersfield
Any way you measure it, the southern valley and the Kern County mountains have already seen a rip-roaring rainy season. And it's not even close to being over.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
KMPH.com
Rain, upcoming storm causes road closures in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The rain Monday has caused several roads to close throughout Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the following roads have been closed due to recent weather conditions:. Conley bridge on South Fork Dr. Lower Globe south of Highway 190. A196...
KMPH.com
2 train cars derailed in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
Bakersfield Californian
Cardiac surgery continues at Adventist despite complaint, false rumors
Recent changes to the cardiothoracic surgery program at Adventist Health Kern County got a bumpy reception this week after an anonymous complaint prompted what may have been the division's first surprise visit from a state inspector. There was little clarity Friday on the substance of the complaint and what, if...
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake shakes near Porterville
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook near Porterville Tuesday morning.
Bakersfield Californian
17-year-old who went missing Monday has been found
A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday by the Bakersfield Police Department was found Friday. Arianna Rose Matthews returned home, BPD said.
Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two?
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A family is searching for their dog taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. The family says they traveled from San Diego to Monterey County and stopped in Lost Hills on Dec. 22. The post Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two? appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0