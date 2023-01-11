Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Luzerne County water main break repaired
UPDATE: A Luzerne County water main break that affected several communities has been repaired. NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Luzerne County affected service for several townships in Luzerne County throughout the day on Saturday. Pennsylvania American Water alerted the public to a water main break in the Nanticoke area at […]
walnutport.com
Bethlehem Parking Authority backs off threat to take church parking lot via eminent domain
The Bethlehem Parking Authority will “not stand in the way” of the sale and merger of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem per a Jan. 11 letter.
LehighValleyLive.com
Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured. Get Photo. 4 / 8. 2-alarm fire...
Man enters Turkey Hill telling clerk he has been stabbed
One Lancaster gas station clerk’s early morning shift was interrupted when a man ran into the store and told him he had been stabbed. The man ran into the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue at 4 a.m. Saturday explaining he had been stabbed, according to WGAL. The victim suffered...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading zoners deny sports bar parking in Centre Park Historic District
READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot in the Centre Park Historic District. At last month's hearing, the owners of two limited partnerships requested a special exception and variances to allow an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar, proposed at 220 Douglass St.
walnutport.com
Paul Muschick: With the Allentown State Hospital sold, the government should stop hiding records
Column: Allentown State Hospital is sold. The state should release all records of its efforts.
Settlement reached in Halcovage lawsuit
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A lawsuit was filed back in 2021 after four county employees said Commissioner George Halcovage sexually harassed them for years. If the settlement is approved, Schuylkill County must hire a consultant who will propose improvements and develop a new sexual harassment training program. Halcovage denies...
WGAL
Building in Lebanon County hit by gunfire
LEBANON, Pa. — A building in Lebanon was hit by gunfire. South Lebanon Township police officers who responded to a shots fired call said they found three bullet holes in the front doors of the Met-Ed building on South Fifth Avenue. It’s believed the incident happened around 11 p.m....
walnutport.com
Online fundraiser launched for man injured in Allentown trench collapse
A GoFundMe for the man injured in the Allentown trench collapse has raised just shy of $3,000 of its $50,000 goal.
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home (PHOTOS)
A fast-moving blaze Friday afternoon left a Lehigh County home uninhabitable, displacing two adult residents, officials said. The two-alarm fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Irving Street near Airport Center Road in Hanover Township. “At this point it appears the fire started in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
walnutport.com
‘There should have been some shoring’: Here’s what caused Allentown trench collapse that trapped man for 8 hours, officials say
Men who dug Allentown trench that collapsed Wednesday failed to use the proper shoring techniques officials say.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews fight fire at apartment complex in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Schuylkill County Friday. Firefighters were sent to the complex at the 600 block of West John Ohara Street in Pottsville shortly before 6 p.m., according to county dispatchers. There have been no reports of injuries. Dispatchers say people...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
76-year-old man walking to store shot during robbery in Reading
A 76-year-old man walking to a store in Southwest Reading was shot Friday evening after being robbed at gun point, Reading Police say. According to investigators, the incident took place in the 200 block of Wood Street around 5:27pm on January 13, 2023. Upon their arrival officers located a man...
Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
walnutport.com
Hunter won’t be charged in killing of dog in Berks County: ‘Who shot my dog’
The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the Jan. 7 shooting was a case of mistaken identity — that the deer hunter who killed the dog thought it was a coyote.
WGAL
Code Blue Alert to go in effect this weekend for Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A code blue alert will be activated this weekend for Lancaster County. The alert will be in effect on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to cold and windy conditions. The code blue alert will also be in effect from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigators search Berks landfill in possible connection with disappearance of Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – There is a possible development in Berks County related to the case of a missing mother from Montgomery County. It's the case of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, who vanished more than a week ago. Sources tell our partners at WPVI in Philadelphia that...
