Allentown, PA

WBRE

Luzerne County water main break repaired

UPDATE: A Luzerne County water main break that affected several communities has been repaired. NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Luzerne County affected service for several townships in Luzerne County throughout the day on Saturday. Pennsylvania American Water alerted the public to a water main break in the Nanticoke area at […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.

2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured. Get Photo. 4 / 8. 2-alarm fire...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading zoners deny sports bar parking in Centre Park Historic District

READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot in the Centre Park Historic District. At last month's hearing, the owners of two limited partnerships requested a special exception and variances to allow an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar, proposed at 220 Douglass St.
READING, PA
Newswatch 16

Settlement reached in Halcovage lawsuit

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A lawsuit was filed back in 2021 after four county employees said Commissioner George Halcovage sexually harassed them for years. If the settlement is approved, Schuylkill County must hire a consultant who will propose improvements and develop a new sexual harassment training program. Halcovage denies...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Building in Lebanon County hit by gunfire

LEBANON, Pa. — A building in Lebanon was hit by gunfire. South Lebanon Township police officers who responded to a shots fired call said they found three bullet holes in the front doors of the Met-Ed building on South Fifth Avenue. It’s believed the incident happened around 11 p.m....
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews fight fire at apartment complex in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Schuylkill County Friday. Firefighters were sent to the complex at the 600 block of West John Ohara Street in Pottsville shortly before 6 p.m., according to county dispatchers. There have been no reports of injuries. Dispatchers say people...
POTTSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

