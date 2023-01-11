ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WBRE

Man charged with aggravated assault following bar fight

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been charged with aggravated assault and another is facing several citations following a brawl at a Wayne County bar. On October 31, 2022, investigators say they spoke with a man, referred to as victim #1, who said he had been attacked by 27-year-old Kevin Heberling, from Newfoundland, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in daytime Penn Street shooting arrested

READING, Pa. - The suspect in a daytime Penn Street shooting is off the streets and in police custody. Reading Police said 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz was arrested Tuesday by members of the department and the county's BCERT team. He's currently in Berks County Jail unable to post $200,000 bail. Burgos-Ortiz...
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found guilty of stealing money from disabled Quakertown relative

A former Lehigh Valley man has been convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from his disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Alderton, 46, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury on charges of theft and related offenses, said the Bucks County district attorney. Alderton spent more than $38,000 of a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Do you know this person? Police seek man in criminal mischief incident

PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person wanted in a criminal mischief incident in Schuylkill County. Police say the man pictured above drove onto the property of Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township, and used his truck and a tow strap to rip out two metal handrails from concrete steps.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say

Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

PSP search for missing people in Luzerne County

LEHMAN, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of two missing people in the area of Pike Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township. A state police helicopter was circling the area for a time Wednesday morning. Newswatch 16 watched investigators take a blue Subaru Crosstrek out...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

SCAM ALERT: State Police Warn of Phone Scam Claiming to the be the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and warning Schuylkill County citizens about a phone scam. According to Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, around 1:50pm, a resident of Washington Township near Pine Grove received a voicemail from a phone number (570) 487-5675 by someone claiming to be "Sergeant Jeremy Talon" from the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man robs jewelry store inside mall

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are looking for the man behind a smash-and-grab robbery at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton. Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, cops say the man used a fire extinguisher to smash a display case in the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the mall. Police...
HAZLETON, PA

