Man charged with aggravated assault following bar fight
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been charged with aggravated assault and another is facing several citations following a brawl at a Wayne County bar. On October 31, 2022, investigators say they spoke with a man, referred to as victim #1, who said he had been attacked by 27-year-old Kevin Heberling, from Newfoundland, […]
skooknews.com
Man Fires Gun at Two Men Breaking into His Pottsville Apartment; Two Taken into Custody
Two men are were taken into custody after breaking into an apartment in Pottsville late Tuesday. According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, around 10:30pm, city police were dispatched to a breaking and entering that occurred in the 1500 block of West Market St. Responding...
Suspect pleads in kidnapping outside Bethlehem warehouse that led to Holland Tunnel arrest
The suspect in a 2021 kidnapping outside a Bethlehem warehouse pleaded guilty Tuesday in that case and two others, all involving his ex-girlfriend, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office said. Ruben Carrion Melendez, 29, faces sentencing scheduled for March 29 in Northampton County Court, District Attorney Terry Houck said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in daytime Penn Street shooting arrested
READING, Pa. - The suspect in a daytime Penn Street shooting is off the streets and in police custody. Reading Police said 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz was arrested Tuesday by members of the department and the county's BCERT team. He's currently in Berks County Jail unable to post $200,000 bail. Burgos-Ortiz...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found guilty of stealing money from disabled Quakertown relative
A former Lehigh Valley man has been convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from his disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Alderton, 46, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury on charges of theft and related offenses, said the Bucks County district attorney. Alderton spent more than $38,000 of a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Do you know this person? Police seek man in criminal mischief incident
PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person wanted in a criminal mischief incident in Schuylkill County. Police say the man pictured above drove onto the property of Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township, and used his truck and a tow strap to rip out two metal handrails from concrete steps.
fox29.com
Police searching for trio who stole 83-year-old woman's wallet, spent $5K at Best Buy in Bucks County
FAIRLESSS HILLS, Pa. - Police in Bucks County is searching for two suspects accused of stealing a woman's wallet and using her cards to purchase electronics. According to the Falls Township Police Department, the robbery occurred on December 31, 2022, around 2 p.m. at the BJ's Wholesale Club in Fairless Hills.
Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say
Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
Double Shooting Brings Large Police Presence To Allentown Apartment
A double shooting brought a large police presence to an Allentown apartment complex Wednesday, Jan. 11.Reports of a double shooting brought officers to the scene on the 700 block of Harrison Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found one victim suffering a non-life-threatening injury, authoriti…
walnutport.com
Allentown police respond to scene of apparent shooting at South Side apartment complex
Allentown police have been called to the scene of an apparent shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments.
Man charged for damage to country club golf course in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Susquehanna County has been charged with vandalizing the golf course at Elkview Country Club last November. Cullen Chesnick, 22, of Clifford Township, has been charged with criminal mischief and trespass by motor vehicle and operation on streets and highways. Chesnick admitted to...
walnutport.com
Bethlehem Parking Authority backs off threat to take church parking lot via eminent domain
The Bethlehem Parking Authority will “not stand in the way” of the sale and merger of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem per a Jan. 11 letter.
Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
Viral TikTok video shows aftermath of fleeing driver’s Allentown crash
A now-viral TikTok video shows the aftermath of a driver accused of not stopping for Allentown police, then crashing into another vehicle and a city corner store. The video posted to the social media app over the weekend drew more than 1 million views and 63,000 likes, and has been shared more than 15,000 times.
PSP search for missing people in Luzerne County
LEHMAN, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of two missing people in the area of Pike Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township. A state police helicopter was circling the area for a time Wednesday morning. Newswatch 16 watched investigators take a blue Subaru Crosstrek out...
skooknews.com
SCAM ALERT: State Police Warn of Phone Scam Claiming to the be the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and warning Schuylkill County citizens about a phone scam. According to Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, around 1:50pm, a resident of Washington Township near Pine Grove received a voicemail from a phone number (570) 487-5675 by someone claiming to be "Sergeant Jeremy Talon" from the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office.
walnutport.com
Disappearance of Limerick Township woman is still an ‘active investigation’ as family increases reward
The family of a missing Limerick Township woman has increased the amount of a reward as police say they are actively investigating her disappearance.
Trooper: A vial with a cloudy liquid found in Knorr’s pocket
WILKES-BARRE — A nearly four-inch long glass vial almost completely filled with a cloudy liquid was removed from the front pant’s pocket of Clayton Knorr after he was arrested in a Park & Ride lot in Hanover Township, an undercover state police trooper testified Tuesday. Knorr, 42, of...
walnutport.com
2-alarm Allentown fire damages 2 homes, displaces 9 residents
A two-alarm fire on Walnut Street in Allentown on Wednesday morning routed nine residents from two homes.
Man robs jewelry store inside mall
HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are looking for the man behind a smash-and-grab robbery at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton. Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, cops say the man used a fire extinguisher to smash a display case in the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the mall. Police...
