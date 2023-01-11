Read full article on original website
Related
morethanthecurve.com
West Conshohocken police report attempted vehicle break-ins and that one resident caught someone in the act
The West Conshohocken Police Department announced via a social media post on January 11th that it had received reports of attempted vehicle break-ins and encouraged people to lock their vehicles. Additionally, the department also shared in the post that on January 11th at 4:00 a.m. a resident interrupted someone inside...
Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at Pa. Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s
Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
Pa. detectives receive hundreds of tips in search for missing mom: report
According to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, the search for a missing mom remains an active investigation in Pa. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by friend and business associate Antonio “Blair” Watts-Richardson a week ago on Jan. 3 around 2 p.m., 6ABC reported.
Family increases reward for info on missing Montgomery County mother
There is still no sign of a missing mother from Montgomery County. Jennifer Brown, who lives in Limerick Township, has not been seen since last Tuesday.She was scheduled to pick her son up from the bus stop the next day. But she didn't show up.Her family has increased the reward for information.They're now offering $15,000 for tips that help police find her.
WFMZ-TV Online
Drivers steal $3K worth of diesel fuel from Wawa in Bucks, police say
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in figuring out who stole thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from a gas station. The thefts happened less than two hours apart on Wednesday, said Hilltown Township police. Around 7:45 a.m., a white flatbed...
WGAL
Crash causing delays on Route 30 in Chester County
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A crash is causing delays this morning on Route 30 in Chester County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near PA 340, Bondsville Road. Multiple fire trucks are blocking the left lane and shoulder. Vehicles are getting around the scene, but there...
Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say
A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out. Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.
fox29.com
Police searching for trio who stole 83-year-old woman's wallet, spent $5K at Best Buy in Bucks County
FAIRLESSS HILLS, Pa. - Police in Bucks County is searching for two suspects accused of stealing a woman's wallet and using her cards to purchase electronics. According to the Falls Township Police Department, the robbery occurred on December 31, 2022, around 2 p.m. at the BJ's Wholesale Club in Fairless Hills.
walnutport.com
Bethlehem Parking Authority backs off threat to take church parking lot via eminent domain
The Bethlehem Parking Authority will “not stand in the way” of the sale and merger of three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem per a Jan. 11 letter.
Norristown Times Herald
Richard Greist will remain free, but must continue care privately on outpatient basis
WEST CHESTER — Richard Greist will continue the freedom from forced life at Norristown State Hospital he won last year, but must do so only under the care of his longtime private psychiatrist, according to a Common Please judge’s order. On Wednesday, Judge William P. Mahon signed an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found guilty of stealing money from disabled Quakertown relative
A former Lehigh Valley man has been convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from his disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Alderton, 46, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury on charges of theft and related offenses, said the Bucks County district attorney. Alderton spent more than $38,000 of a...
2 shooting victims in pickup truck pull up to Delaware County hospital for treatment
Chopper 6 was over Delaware County Hospital in Drexel Hill just before 11 p.m. as the pickup truck pulled up.
Drivers involved in fight after crashes in both Delco and Philly, police say
One of the vehicles hit a Philadelphia police building, and the drivers involved got into a fistfight, police say.
walnutport.com
2-alarm Allentown fire damages 2 homes, displaces 9 residents
A two-alarm fire on Walnut Street in Allentown on Wednesday morning routed nine residents from two homes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading zoners deny sports bar parking in Centre Park Historic District
READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot in the Centre Park Historic District. At last month's hearing, the owners of two limited partnerships requested a special exception and variances to allow an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar, proposed at 220 Douglass St.
Local Firefighters Lauded for Their Heroism in Massive Buckingham Township Fire
One of the firefighters poses with Lola, the black lab saved from the fire. A recent fire in Bucks County had a happy ending when firefighters worked to save the lives for a few four-legged friends stuck in the blaze. Members of the Midway Volunteer Fire Company worked to save...
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say
Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
Comments / 0