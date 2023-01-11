ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at Pa. Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s

Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash causing delays on Route 30 in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A crash is causing delays this morning on Route 30 in Chester County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near PA 340, Bondsville Road. Multiple fire trucks are blocking the left lane and shoulder. Vehicles are getting around the scene, but there...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say

A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out. Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found guilty of stealing money from disabled Quakertown relative

A former Lehigh Valley man has been convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from his disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Alderton, 46, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury on charges of theft and related offenses, said the Bucks County district attorney. Alderton spent more than $38,000 of a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading zoners deny sports bar parking in Centre Park Historic District

READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot in the Centre Park Historic District. At last month's hearing, the owners of two limited partnerships requested a special exception and variances to allow an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar, proposed at 220 Douglass St.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say

Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy