CHICAGO - Rampart's Izzy Starck has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade Colorado Volleyball Player of the Year, announced Friday, Jan. 13. Starck is the second Gatorade Colorado Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Rampart, joining her sister, Anjelina. The 6-foot-1 junior setter and outside hitter led the...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO