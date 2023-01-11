Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Touched $19,000
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, reached the $19,000 level earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. The flagship coin has managed to add another 5% over the last 24 hours. It is believed that the risk-on sentiment of other markets fueled the most recent cryptocurrency rally. Jake Gordon of Bespoke Investment Group...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Mirroring 2019 Pattern That Preceded Massive 240% Rally – Here Are His Targets
A popular crypto strategist says that the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally is mirroring a pattern that preceded the king crypto’s massive eruption in 2019. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 218,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely to dominate the crypto markets in a repeat performance of its 2019 burst.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
Markets think the Fed is about to deliver a smaller rate hike, but here's one big reason the central bank could stay aggressive on its next move
Investors are locking in expectations that the Fed will downshift its interest rate hike in February. Easing inflation is fueling a bullish view on a 25-basis-point move but shelter prices may still look sticky to policymakers. Market moves suggest the "iceberg of fear" around inflation is receding, one analyst said.
thecoinrise.com
Ethereum price analysis for 13 January 2023
Ethereum price analysis for 13 January 2023, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Ethereum price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert to Solana Holders, Says SOL Flashing Clear Bearish Signs
The crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says that Solana (SOL) could be setting up for a significant retracement. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,900 Twitter followers that Solana’s strong start to the year has likely reached its conclusion. “Over 112% move...
These 3 Stocks Pay You to Own Them
Although inflation has been showing signs of easing, it continues to hover way above the Fed’s 2% target. Since the Fed is expected to continue raising interest rates until its...
cryptoslate.com
$700m liquidated as Bitcoin touches $21k amid weekend pump
Bitcoin briefly surpassed $21,000 on Jan. 13 for the first time since the FTX saga started in early November. After a slight retracement early on Saturday morning, BTC is priced at $20,800 as of press time. $255m of spot Bitcoin was bought on Jan.13, while the liquidation of $240 million...
NEWSBTC
Peter L. Brandt Claims Bitcoin Is Putting In Its Cycle Low “Now”
Career commodities trader Peter L. Brandt is now claiming that Bitcoin is putting in a “low for this cycle now,” according to a new TradingView post. This call for a bear market bottom is already being met with skepticism, but given the chilling accuracy at which Brandt had made related to his cryptocurrency bets in the past, there could be more validity than investors are ready to accept.
4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy This Month
December’s job report showing steady job growth despite slowing wage inflation and analysts expecting inflation to have cooled further in the last month of 2022 are fueling optimism. So, we...
astaga.com
Here’s Why Solana Price Is Leading Crypto Market Rally
Solana Value Information: Solana’s price has risen by 40% within the final 24 hours because the crypto market registers a broad restoration. Its 24 hour buying and selling quantity is up by 195% to face at $2.76 billion. The biggest cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum costs surged by...
astaga.com
What to expect in crypto ahead of inflation report, as Bitcoin banks eight straight days of gains
Bitcoin has elevated for eight straight days, now up 9.2% on the 12 months. Interval of low volatility within the crypto markets paired with softer inflation information has despatched costs upward. Newest CPI report is out Thursday which can set off volatility and is vitally vital for the market following...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Educated: Over 65% Of Oman’s Crypto Owners Have College Degrees, Study Shows
In keeping with the conclusions of a brand new Souq Analyst survey, about 65,000 of the folks in Oman possess bitcoin and different types of cryptocurrency. Regardless of the seemingly modest proportion of crypto holders (virtually 2% of the nation’s grownup inhabitants), the statistics point out that crypto data within the Arab state is considerably excessive.
dailyhodl.com
Traders Are Sleeping on ‘Massive Opportunity’ for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst is tracking where Bitcoin (BTC) may head next after its explosive rise above $19,000. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 644,700 Twitter followers that it is still unclear how long BTC’s current rally will last. “All the liquidity has been taken...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and One Artificial Intelligence Altcoin at Crucial Pivot Points, Says Crypto Trader – Here’s His Outlook
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating their outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and the artificial intelligence (AI) altcoin Fetch.ai (FET). The pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells their 332,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is on the verge of confirming a bull market after rallying this week. However, they warn it...
astaga.com
Will Bitcoin Price Keep Pumping To $20,000? Watch This Now
The Bitcoin value hit a three-month excessive at $19,104 yesterday. After the Shopper Worth Index (CPI) for December 2022 was announced at 6.5% as anticipated, the market initially reacted cautiously and confirmed a pullback to beneath $17,900. Nevertheless, the bulls took over after that and posted the largest day by day candle in over 6 months.
