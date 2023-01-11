The Last Inning (Jan. 10, 2022): Spotlighting Cal-Bound Carly Raven, Albanie Cordova Joins Team Spain, Latest Verbals, ‘C.R.E.A.M.’ & Quantumania Trailer

It’s that time of the year to go play in the snow. This is a tough topic as we know that’s going to mean something very different for each person. For the family, it’s getting the kids all bundled up in all the gear, finding the sleds, the saucers, and anything else that’ll slide down a hill. Finding that one lost mitten. Pile all of that in the car and start driving. Bathroom breaks aside, you are looking for the closest place possible. You know that with the first sighting of snow along the highway comes the comes the invertible and highly repeated “Are we there yet?“. Closer is better.

