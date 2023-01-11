ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Texans' timeline to interview coaching candidates

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5VUQ_0kAUCXEC00

Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair alluded to the interview process the club has to go through in order to find their sixth full-time coach in team history.

“The league has done a great deal of work to establish an equitable and inclusive head coach hiring process, which we fully support,” McNair said. “The structured process allows us to begin the head coaching interviews virtually this week, and we can begin interviewing candidates in person after the wild-card games.”

McNair noted there was a “strong list of potential head coach candidates,” and that he and general manager Nick Caserio would be “excited to work with them.”

Here is the timeline the Texans have to work with as mandated by the league when they request interviews with coaching candidates.

Jan. 10-11 — virtual interviews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQ7Gn_0kAUCXEC00
Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY NETWORK

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. (local time of the employer club) on the thir dday following the conclusion of the Employer Club’s regular season game (Tuesday for Saturday games/Wednesday for Sunday games), virtual interviews for open Head Coach positions can be conducted with coaches whose clubs are not participates in the postseason or whose teams have Wild Card byes.

The wild-card games are Jan. 14-16.

Jan. 17 — in-person or virtual interviews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWkmw_0kAUCXEC00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

“Beginning at 8:00 a.m., (local time of the employer club) on the Tuesday following Wild Card games through the conclusion of Divisional games on January 22, in-person and/or virtual interviews may be conducted with head coach candidates whose teams played on Wild Card Monday.”

The divisional round is Jan. 21-22.

Jan. 18 — in-person or virtual interviews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VknvY_0kAUCXEC00
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

“Beginning at 8:00 a.m., (local time of the employer club) on the Wednesday following Wild Card games through the conclusion of Divisional games on January 22, in-person and/or virtual interviews may be conducted with head coach candidates whose teams played on Wild Card Monday.”

The divisional round is Jan. 21-22.

Jan. 23 — in-person and virutal interviews for coordinators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U16Cb_0kAUCXEC00
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“In-person and/or virtual interviews with coaches whose teams own a Wild Card game may begin for coordinator positions through January 28, the Saturday prior to Conference Championship games. A request for a coordinator position must be approved if it is not a “shared” position, and/or if the requesting club does not have an assistant head coach in charge fo the side fo the ball of the coordinator position (i.e., assistant head coach-offense for an offensive coordinator position.) All other interviews with coaches whose teams are still participating in the playoffs are prohibited until January 30.”

The AFC and NFC Championship Games are Jan. 29.

Jan. 30 — second in-person or virtual interviews from Super Bowl coaching staffs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raUNS_0kAUCXEC00
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

“Assistant coaches whose clubs are participating in the Super Bowl who previously interviewed for another club’s head coach position may have a second in-person or virtual interview with such club no later than February, the Sunday prior to the Super Bowl.”

Super Bowl LVII is Feb. 12.

Feb. 13 — Resume second interviews with Super Bowl assistant coaches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rup38_0kAUCXEC00
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“Second interviews with assistant coaches whose teams were participating in the Super Bowl may resume.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach

Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach position. It sounds like there is a legitimate chance he could get the job, but one other candidate may have to turn down the position first. The Broncos view Sean Payton as their No. 1 choice in their head coach search, according... The post Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears could have a suitor in the Colts for No. 1 pick in NFL draft

The Bears are in a prime position to trade down from the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and they should have no shortage of suitors. Despite Bears GM Ryan Poles not ruling out drafting a quarterback at first overall, it was more than obvious that Poles remains committed to Justin Fields. But there are other teams looking to draft their own franchise quarterback, and if they traded with Chicago, they’d have their pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy