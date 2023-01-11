Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight
World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023
A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
Tri-City Herald
Golden Boy Awaiting Contract for Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Fight
View the original article to see embedded media. Ten rounds while wondering how many pay-per-view dollars boxing fans will be forced to fork over in March and April …. 10. With Gervonta Davis’s win over Hector Luis Garcia in the books, is Davis-Ryan Garcia next? It was widely reported in November that Davis and Garcia had agreed to financial terms while the networks (Showtime and DAZN) had brokered a deal that would see Showtime produce the event—penciled in for April 15—with DAZN collecting a seven-figure fee. A contract for the fight was supposed to reach the Golden Boy offices on Monday. As of Thursday night, it had not arrived.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis could be 31 and at welterweight in his next fight
Gervonta Davis is facing up to three years in prison and could be 31 years of age and a welterweight when he fights again. That’s the real situation standing in front of the Pay Per View superstar as he attempts to rush through a fight with Ryan Garcia. The...
Sporting News
The chaotic domino effect caused by Naoya Inoue moving up weight & vacating bantamweight titles
For years Naoya Inoue held a firm grip on boxing’s bantamweight division. ‘The Monster” was unstoppable, beating everyone in front of him with ease. It is now a new era for the division, as Inoue will be moving to bigger things, literally. During a press conference in...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him
Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
MMA Fighting
Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’
According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
worldboxingnews.net
Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey confirmed for March 25 in Fresno
The fighting pride of California’s Central Valley and one of boxing’s pound-for-pound queens are joining forces for a special Fresno Fight Night. Former unified 140-pound world champion Jose Ramirez will meet former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey in the 12-round junior welterweight main event Saturday, March 25, at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.
The Ring Magazine
South African boxing mourns ex-WBA heavyweight champ Gerrie Coetzee
Long before Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua were filling stadiums, there was fighter in South Africa who could do the same. His name was Gerrie Coetzee, the former WBA heavyweight champion of the world who passed away yesterday from cancer at the age of 67. His death and illness caught most by surprise which is perhaps to be expected. In his later years Coetzee kept a low profile and did not seem particularly fond of the limelight.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Naoya Inoue drops undisputed / WBC 130 belt set
Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division. The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division. He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO,...
Anthony Joshua NOT contracted to fight Demsey McKean but Aussie still an option for April 1
EXCLUSIVE: McKean has been linked with a fight against Joshua this week but admits no contracts have been signed. The Australian is still waiting for official confirmation.
Andrew Tate Blasts Logan Paul From Romanian Prison
Andrew Tate is ramping up his beef with YouTuber Logan Paul as he sent him a message on social media as they continue to lock horns.
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk sends Tyson “Belly” Fury a message
By Scott Gilfoid: Oleksandr Usyk sent a message to Tyson “Belly” Fury on Friday, asking where the flabby-bellied WBC heavyweight champion is. The fight still needs to be signed, but it’s looking like it will. A draft contract was sent to Usyk a week ago, and his management is looking it over.
Boxing Scene
Jermaine Franklin Emerges as Serious Candidate for Anthony Joshua's Next Fight: Report
Jermaine Franklin, a once-defeated American heavyweight contender, has reportedly emerged as a serious candidate to face British star Anthony Joshua in the spring. Chris McKenna of The Daily Star reported the news on Friday. The development, if true, comes as a slight surprise, since Michigan’s Franklin, 29, is coming off...
BoxingNews24.com
Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw: Ajagba tries to intimidate Shaw at weigh-in
By Jack Tiernan: Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) tried his best to intimidate Stephan Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) at the weigh-in on Friday, giving him menacing looks to try and get under his skin ahead of their bout in the main event this Saturday, January 14th on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The card begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua could face Jermaine Franklin on April 1st
By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua could be fighting blazing fast Jermaine Franklin next on April 1st in London. This would be a risky fight for Joshua because Franklin has the talent to win. The Michigan native Franklin’s fighting style and hand speed are similar to Andy Ruiz Jr, but he...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr goads Liam Smith with billboard message in Manchester
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr taunted Liverpool native Liam Smith with a billboard message posted on a building in Manchester, letting fans know what’s in store for ‘Beefy’ on January 21st when the two meet at the AO Arena. Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) is up against...
BoxingNews24.com
Ajagba vs. Shaw – Tonight’s Live Results From Verona, New York
Ajagba probably wishes he was still scheduled to face Oscar Rivas instead of the crafty Shaw, but he suffered an injury and had to be replaced on short notice. Boxing News 24 will be giving live updates & results below of tonight’s action. Jonnie Rice (16-6-1, 10 KOs) defeated...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis already training for Ryan Garcia fight on April 15th
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is already started training a week after his last fight, getting ready for his mega-clash against Ryan Garcia on April 15th on Showtime PPV. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) isn’t taking chances that he’ll lose to the hard-hitting Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) because...
Comments / 0