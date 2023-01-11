Read full article on original website
Brownstown Central guard shatters backboard during basketball game
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School boys basketball's game against Silver Creek started on Friday night but never finished. That's because the game was postponed after a dunk from Brownstown Central's Jack Benter in the second quarter. The guard's dunk shattered the backboard. Benter is a Purdue University...
BOZICH | Louisville starts fast, perturbs Payne while fading faster in 80-59 loss to North Carolina
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — North Carolina started this men’s college basketball season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Tar Heels returned four starters from a team that played in the 2022 NCAA championship game. They have an all-American center in Armando Bacot. UNC’s...
Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other
Kentucky is in the middle of yet another bad season, which has brought further scrutiny to John Calipari. Some new information about the Wildcats basketball program also reflects poorly upon the school’s athletic leadership. The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker answered fan questions about Kentucky in a mailbag column he published on Thursday. The column sought to... The post Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celebrating the anniversary of a vacated championship, Louisville to walk a fine NCAA line
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation. The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs.
Student volunteers honor the lives of Louisville homeless as they are laid to rest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special group of high school students are honoring the lives of Louisville's homeless, nameless and unclaimed. Students from Trinity High School volunteer their time to The Indigent Burial program through the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, and program that's leaving a lasting impact on them. Michael...
First group graduates from program at Louisville's jail aimed at 'Alternatives to Criminal Thinking'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program aimed at helping people housed at Louisville's jail make different choices once they're released saw its first group graduate Friday. The "Alternatives to Criminal Thinking" program is targeted toward those ages 18-42 who are considered high-risk at Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville. "It...
Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
Tennessee man dubbed 'Mr. Smooth' for Louisville bank robberies sentenced to federal prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Tennessee man will spend 17-and-a-half years in federal prison for robbing five banks in the Louisville area. A judge sentenced Salvador Jones, 36, on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police dubbed Jones "Mr. Smooth" after police said he robbed at least four banks in 30 days in...
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
Former Louisville firefighter charged with murder in suspected DUI crash on I-264
A man is being charged with murder and drunk driving for his role in a deadly crash on Interstate 264. One person died after multiple vehicles collided near the airport Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-264 westbound around 10:15 p.m. They said...
Indiana state lawmaker enters race for Mayor of New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana state lawmaker is running for New Albany Mayor. Republican Ed Clere filed paperwork on Thursday. He says he will make city/county cooperation on parks a top priority. He also supports merging the city and county 911 services and pledged better communication on projects...
Madison School Bus In Minor Accident
Madison Consolidated School Bus #50 was involved in a minor fender bender accident in the area of Skyline Drive at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon . All students riding the bus were checked and cleared by medical personnel and were transported home via other buses no other information was available regarding the accident.
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
Ethan Hawke movie 'Wildcat' using Louisville's historic St. James Court as a set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Production is in full swing for Ethan Hawke's new movie being shot around the Louisville region. And we just got our first look at one of the sets. Crews and cars were spotted at St. James Court in Old Louisville on Friday. If you haven't heard,...
Indiana woman convicted of killing woman at Jeffersonville laundromat in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman has been convicted of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a laundromat worker in August 2021. A jury in Clark County found Alexandra Gales guilty of murder on Jan. 12 at the end of a four-day trial. She was charged with fatally stabbing Yolanda Fisher of Jeffersonville, an employee at the Coin Laundry on Tenth Street in Jeffersonville.
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
Visitation for Scottsburg radio station owner scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A visitation is scheduled for Sunday for a local radio station owner who had a stroke while on a cruise. Ray Rice originally suffered a stroke while on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. He had to wait until the next day for an ambulance to take him five hours to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23
Operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 gram of alcohol but less than .15 gram of alcohol. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body.
