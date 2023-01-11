ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanesville, IN

WLKY.com

Brownstown Central guard shatters backboard during basketball game

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School boys basketball's game against Silver Creek started on Friday night but never finished. That's because the game was postponed after a dunk from Brownstown Central's Jack Benter in the second quarter. The guard's dunk shattered the backboard. Benter is a Purdue University...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other

Kentucky is in the middle of yet another bad season, which has brought further scrutiny to John Calipari. Some new information about the Wildcats basketball program also reflects poorly upon the school’s athletic leadership. The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker answered fan questions about Kentucky in a mailbag column he published on Thursday. The column sought to... The post Report: John Calipari, Kentucky AD don’t speak to each other appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Celebrating the anniversary of a vacated championship, Louisville to walk a fine NCAA line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation. The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Indiana state lawmaker enters race for Mayor of New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana state lawmaker is running for New Albany Mayor. Republican Ed Clere filed paperwork on Thursday. He says he will make city/county cooperation on parks a top priority. He also supports merging the city and county 911 services and pledged better communication on projects...
NEW ALBANY, IN
953wiki.com

Madison School Bus In Minor Accident

Madison Consolidated School Bus #50 was involved in a minor fender bender accident in the area of Skyline Drive at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon . All students riding the bus were checked and cleared by medical personnel and were transported home via other buses no other information was available regarding the accident.
MADISON, IN
WSAZ

Kentucky has a new millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana woman convicted of killing woman at Jeffersonville laundromat in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman has been convicted of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a laundromat worker in August 2021. A jury in Clark County found Alexandra Gales guilty of murder on Jan. 12 at the end of a four-day trial. She was charged with fatally stabbing Yolanda Fisher of Jeffersonville, an employee at the Coin Laundry on Tenth Street in Jeffersonville.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Sneaker convention comes to Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Visitation for Scottsburg radio station owner scheduled for Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A visitation is scheduled for Sunday for a local radio station owner who had a stroke while on a cruise. Ray Rice originally suffered a stroke while on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. He had to wait until the next day for an ambulance to take him five hours to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23

Operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 gram of alcohol but less than .15 gram of alcohol. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

