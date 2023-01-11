Read full article on original website
German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'
German Bionic will unveil new lightweight smart AI-powered wearable suits and products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The European robotics firm aims to further workplace safety in physically demanding jobs with its range of smart devices. "With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably," said a release.
Guitar World Magazine
Ibanez launches its first-ever fretless headless design, a multi-scale ‘crossover’ bass and a 5-string electric upright
New additions to the Ibanez bass lineup offer updated specs and a brand-new Artic Ocean finish. To most bass players of a certain age, the Ibanez brand name will conjure images of ‘50s semi-hollow guitars and ‘60s solid bodies with quirky body shapes and a distinctly jazzy flavour. Recent years, however, have seen the company include more modern designs in its line-up, encompassing a range of styles that offer something for almost every bassist out there.
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
scitechdaily.com
Millimeter Wave-Absorbing Magnetic Materials: Tech To Absorb Electromagnetic Waves in the 6G Band
KIMS developed the world’s first continuous manufacturing technology for millimeter wave-absorbing magnetic materials. A research team led by Dr. Youn-kyoung Baek and Dr. Jung-goo Lee succeeded in developing the world’s first technology to consecutively manufacture epsilon iron oxide that can absorb millimeter wave with a high coercive force equivalent to that of neodymium (Nd) magnets. The researchers are in the Department of Magnetic Materials in Powder Materials Division at the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS), a government-funded research institute under the Ministry of Science and ICT.
Raspberry Pi's newest camera gives DIY shooters brilliant new tools to play with
Raspberry Pi has announced the new Camera Module 3 with 12MP resolution, HDR, autofocus and more!
cryptonewsz.com
Papyrus: a new open-source full node for StarkNet newly launched by StarkWare
StarkWare happens to be extremely pleased and takes great pride in making their official announcement of having released their new open-source full node, Papyrus. This will now be functional in carrying out enhancement where the network’s functionalities and decentralization is concerned. Being an open-source StarkNet full node, Papyrus will indeed be an integral part of the decentralized StarkNet framework.
Yadea Targets the US Market with the Launch of Three New E-bike Models at CES 2023
The electric two-wheeler maker showcases new e-bikes at CES following its participation in EUROBIKE and EICMA. LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world’s leading electric two-wheeler brand, made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The appearance at the annual event is a key and strategic step in its globalization roadmap for 2023. The firm unveiled a range of new e-bike models at the exhibition, including Innovator, URider S and Trooper 01, with the aim of revolutionizing the travel experience for bike riders across North America.
guitar.com
Fender unveils Blue Marlin Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster to “inspire the next generation of female artists”
Fender has unveiled a new Blue Marlin finish for the Fender Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster, with just 300 available globally. The launch comes as a continuation of her long-standing collaboration with the brand, following the launch of the first Limited H.E.R Strat back in 2020. The original launch established H.E.R. as the first Black female artist in Fender’s 77-year history to launch a signature guitar.
aiexpress.io
AutoStore launches modular cube storage system Pio
AutoStore has launched Pio, its Product In/Out warehouse automation system, in North America for the primary time. The plug-and-play model of AutoStore’s automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) it tailor-made for small and medium-sized companies. Pio is a modular and scalable ASRS product that runs on commonplace plug-and-play software...
Digital Trends
Portable wind turbines, solar tent, rolling battery round out Jackery’s CES 2023 launches
Jackery is one of the most popular manufacturers of portable energy solutions, offering products that are stylish, environmentally friendly, and can easily be incorporated into most outdoor lifestyles. The company doubled down on these features during CES 2023, revealing several products that walked away with a total of four Innovation Awards.
yankodesign.com
Bell & Ross x Alain Silberstein Black Ceramic Trilogy is a jolt of visual energy for classic watch collectors
If you are a collector from the school of thought that believes classical dimensions and vivid dials make for a grail watch; the Bell & Ross x Alain Silberstein watches are meant for you to put your money where your mouth is. Bell & Ross is not a name synonymous...
Corsair creates new PSU with side-mounted power connectors
Something to look forward to: Corsair is building a new power supply lineup, known as the RMx Shift series that aims to relocate the internal power connectors from the rear of the power supply to the side. This design change is meant to improve cable management by opening up more room to the rear of the case where power connectors and power plugs used to be.
ScienceBlog.com
Optical Computing Takes a Giant Leap Forward: New Technique Allows for Massively Parallel, Energy-Efficient Processing
In today’s digital age, computational tasks have become increasingly complex. This, in turn, has led to an exponential growth in the power consumed by digital computers. Thus, it is necessary to develop hardware resources that can perform large-scale computing in a fast and energy-efficient way. In this regard, optical...
agritechtomorrow.com
FAULHABER DRIVE CALCULATOR
The FAULHABER Drive Calculator is the perfect tool for developers to find a suitable drive system for a specific application in record time. It is easy to use and functional: the modern, clear user interface was designed with optimal usability in mind, and helpful tool tips provide valuable detailed information.
financefeeds.com
Tel Aviv hosts Building Blocks 23, backed by Collider, Fireblocks, and MarketAcross
One of the prominent Web3 meetings, entitled ‘Building Blocks 23’, is set to take place in central Tel Aviv on February 7, featuring a lineup of some of the most influential names in the blockchain space. The web3 builder-focused event is organized and sponsored by Collider, Fireblocks, and...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Mattoverse’s fruit and veg-powered pedal, the FloraVolt, in action
Mattoverse has announced that its fruit and vegetable-powered overdrive pedal, the FloraVolt, is now available to purchase. We first reported on the FloraVolt back in December, when Mattoverse posted images of an earlier build on Instagram. As a refresher: the FloraVolt is best described as an overdrive/distortion that uses fruit and vegetables as organic batteries.
US News and World Report
Aska Looks to the Future With a Functional Flying Car
Have you ever experienced a traffic jam and wished that you could simply fly your car anywhere you needed to go? Aska, a newly established California-based company, is here to make your dream of driving a flying car a reality. At CES 2023, the Aska A5 drive and fly electric...
globalspec.com
This spray-on smart skin uses AI to understand hand tasks
Stanford University researchers have developed a spray-on smart skin that promises to bring people one step closer to the possibility of invisible keyboards, identifying objects exclusively by touch and communicating via hand gestures in immersive environments. The new stretchable biocompatible material can reportedly be sprayed on the skin — on...
ledinside.com
TCL Honored by ADG with Awards for Innovative Technologies during CES 2023
TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has been recognized by the ADG for its technological achievements for contributions to advances display technologies during CES 2023. Among the distinctive titles, the Display Technology Innovation Gold Award goes to TCL 4K...
TechCrunch
Project Eaden’s fiber technology poised to spin threads into whole cuts of ‘meat’
Investors think so too, adding €2.1 million (about $2.3 million) of additional funding to a previous seed round so that Project Eaden can continue development and accelerate the launch of its first product, a plant-based steak, this year. Materials scientist David Schmelzeisen, mymuesli founder Hubertus Bessau and ex-Zalando manager...
