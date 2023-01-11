Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 11
On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 11, the firehouse prepared for the semi-annual inspection. Meanwhile, Brett fought to save her paramedicine program. Who did she have to prove to that the program was crucial to the community?. Elsewhere, Commander Martin Pearce asked Severide for a favor. Use the video above...
TV Fanatic
Hunters Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Buenos Aires
It is time to get the band back together because Hitler is on the menu. Jonah and Millie focus on getting the hunters back together so that they can hunt down Hitler on Hunters Season 2 Episode 2. On Hunters Season 2 Episode 1, we only focused on the lives...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10 Review: Fake It 'Til You Make It
Is anyone surprised Erin didn't like the idea of focusing on appearance over qualifications in her bid for Manhattan DA?. After all, she is Frank's daughter, and he has never put much stock in superficial concerns. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10, Erin struggled with feelings of inauthenticity as...
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
TV Fanatic
Hunters Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Van Glooten's Day 1972 Butter Sculptor of the Year
The hunters have since disbanded, and everyone is doing their own thing on Hunters Season 2 Episode 1. Jonah is in Paris, Millie is pursuing her career in the FBI, in flashbacks, some events rattle Meyer, and finally, Hitler is alive and well. The episode introduced us to someone we...
TV Fanatic
Frasier Revival Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy
The long-gestating revival of Frasier is moving forward at Paramount+. According to Deadline, Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the new season of the iconic NBC sitcom as Frasier's son Freddy. "Charming and handsome, Frasier's son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather," Deadline teases of the character.
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11 Review: The Infiltration Game
Bell wasn't kidding about Whalen being Stabler 2.0!. Whalen and Stabler butted heads throughout the hour after Stabler took over Whalen's undercover op, and both of them had an attitude toward the other. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11 wrapped up the street gang case, but did...
TV Fanatic
The Rookie Round Table: Is the Series Relying Too Heavily on Former Villains?
Tim and Lucy played ball, Nolan and Celina uncovered bodies in a wall!. Also, Bailey got taken, and an old villain returned to The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11. Our TV Fanatics, Jasmine, Denis, and Christine, debate Elijah's return, the existence of evil, whether Bailey and Nolan are worth rooting for or are simply comedic filler, and more.
TV Fanatic
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 11 Review: Second Chance
Law & Order's willingness to take on social issues is one of its trademarks. But sometimes, this show gives us too much of a good thing. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 11 made that mistake, throwing in questions about how ex-convicts are treated, marijuana dispensaries, and whether wealthy white people are held as accountable for crimes as their poor Black peers into one episode.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12 Review: The Family Business
Get ready for a romance roller coaster. It's a night of broken hearts and relationship drama on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12. Between Freddie's breakup over water and Sasappis's cheating fears, Woodstone Manor has recently had its fair share of dating disasters. And that's not even including Bela's rom-com revival on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 10.
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Trinket
Finally, Beau comes to the fore. Beau Finado, the lab's older yet new criminologist, was in the spotlight on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11. Like Chris Park on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10, Beau learned things about himself that he hadn't considered when he switched to becoming a CSI.
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Get Your Hopes Up
Showing and telling people that you appreciate them is a simple thing that can profoundly affect their lives. A box car crashed into the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 10, and the events that followed affected more than one person's life. Bode was faced with a constant reminder that his life was changing, all for the better.
TV Fanatic
Justified: Timothy Olyphant Would Return for More Seasons Following City Primeval
Ever since it was announced that Justified: City Primeval would be a limited series revival of the hit FX series, there have been questions about whether it will conclude the franchise. During the TCA panel for the series on Thursday, the cast and creatives shed light on what longtime fans...
TV Fanatic
A Million Little Things Season 5 Trailer: Prepare for Tears!
A Million Little Things will end its run on ABC this year, and the trailer for the final season hits you right in the feels. "From the beginning, we fell in love with a friendship, a family, a romance, a laugh, a triumph, a moment, a million little things," we hear, setting the stage for the season ahead.
