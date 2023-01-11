ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes 2023: List of winners and nominees

By CBS San Francisco
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and top awards for Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin," as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour.

The top film awards went to "The Fabelmans," winner of best film, drama, and "The Banshees of Inisherin," winner of best film, comedy or musical. "Abbott Elementary," "White Lotus" and "House of the Dragon" led the TV awards.

Carmichael kicked off the 80th Golden Globes from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with little of the fanfare that usually opens such ceremonies. He plunged straight into the issues that drove the Globes off television and led much of the entertainment industry to boycott the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after the group was revealed to have no Black members. Carmichael opened by asking the crowd to "be a little quiet here."

Angela Bassett poses with the best supporting actress in a motion picture award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

"I am your host, Jerrod Carmichael," said the "Rothanial" comedian. "And I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here 'cause I'm Black.

"I won't say they were a racist organization," he continued before sitting on the stage. "But they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will."

Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which NBC opted not to televise, saying the Hollywood Foreign Press Association needed time to make "meaningful reform."

The Globes were plunged into chaos shortly before a largely remote pandemic 2021 awards show when a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the HFPA, then numbering 87 members, had no Black members.

Tom Cruise, whose "Top Gun: Maverick" was nominated for best picture, drama, famously returned his three Golden Globe awards after the HFPA revelations. Mid-show Tuesday, Carmichael came out with three trophies he said he found backstage, and suggested they be traded for Shelly Miscavige, the wife of the leader of the Church of Scientology.

Under mounting pressure, the HFPA pledged to reform, diversified its membership and changed some of the ways it operates. It now has 96 members, including six Black members, along with 103 nonmember voters. Billionaire Todd Boehly purchased the Globes through his Eldridge Industries, and has begun turning the nonprofit group into a for-profit company.

Reaction to the Globe nominations last month was muted, with few stars publicly celebrating. But much of the industry turned out Tuesday. Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy received tributes. Sean Penn introduced a message from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"There will be no third World War," Zelenskyy said in a taped message, predicting Russia's defeat. "It is not a trilogy."

On a soggy night following punishing, prolonged rains that have lashed Southern California, the first award went to Ke Huy Quan, the former child star of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," for best supporting actor in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." A clearly emotional Quan, who had left acting years before directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert cast him in their multiverse tale, thanked them for his second act.

"More than 30 years later, two guys thought of me," said Quan. "They remembered that kid. And they gave me the opportunity to try again."

Michelle Yeoh, the star of "Everything Everywhere At Once," also won, for best actress in a comedy or musical. The Malaysian-born Yeoh was just the second female actor of Asian descent to win in the category, after her "Crazy Rich Asian" costar Awkwafina, who won for "The Farewell" in 2020. "Forty years," the 60-year-old Yeoh said. "Not letting go of this."

Possibly Yeoh's stiffest competition at the Academy Awards, Cate Blanchett of "Tár," won best actress on the drama side. Blanchett, in production, wasn't in attendance to pick up her forth Globe. (Also absent was Kevin Costner, best-actor winner in a drama series for "Yellowstone." Presenter Regina Hall said he was sheltering in place in Santa Barbara due to flooding.)

Steven Spielberg, nominated 14 times by the Globes for best director, won the honor for the third time for his autobiographical "The Fabelmans." The filmmaker began by thanking his three sisters, his late father and his late mother, Leah Adler (played by Michelle Williams in the film). "She is up there kvelling about this right now," said Spielberg.

Angela Bassett, a likely Oscar frontrunner, won best supporting actress for her performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"Weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning," Bassett said, referencing the loss of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman.

Best actor was an upset. Austin Butler won for his performance in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis." The favorite in the category has arguably been Brendan Fraser for "The Whale." Ahead of the Globes, Fraser said he would not attend because "my mother didn't raise a hypocrite." In 2018, Fraser said he was groped in 2003 by longtime HFPA member Philip Berk. Berk, who is no longer an HFPA member, denied it.

Here is a list of the major winners and nominees:

Best Motion Picture - Drama:

  • "Avatar"
  • "Elvis"
  • "The Fablemans" — Winner
  • "Tár"
  • "Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Picture - Musical or Comedy:

  • "Babylon"
  • "The Banshees of Inisherin" — Winner
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
  • "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
  • "Triangle of Sadness"

Best Actress - Motion Picture - Drama:

  • Cate Blanchett, "Tár" — Winner
  • Olivia Coleman, "Empire of Light"
  • Viola Davis, "The Woman King"
  • Ana de Armas, "Blonde"
  • Michelle Williams, "The Fablemans"

Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama:

  • Austin Butler, "Elvis" — Winner
  • Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
  • Hugh Jackman, "The Son"
  • Bill Nighy, "Living"
  • Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"

Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy:

  • Michelle Yeoh: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — Winner
  • Lesley Manville, "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
  • Margot Robbie, "Babylon"
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Menu"
  • Emma Thompson, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy:

  • Colin Farrell: "The Banshees of Inisherin" — Winner
  • Diego Calva, "Babylon"
  • Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
  • Adam Driver, "White Noise"
  • Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"

Best Drama Series:

  • "Better Call Saul"
  • "The Crown"
  • "House of the Dragon" — Winner
  • "Ozark"
  • "Severance"

Best Comedy/Musical Series:

  • "Abbott Elementary" — Winner
  • "The Bear"
  • "Hacks"
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Wednesday"

Best Television Limited Series

  • "The White Lotus" — Winner
  • "Black Bird"
  • "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
  • "The Dropout"
  • "Pam & Tommy"

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture:

  • Angela Bassett: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — Winner
  • Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
  • Dolly de Leon, "Triangle of Sadness"
  • Carey Mulligan, "She Said"

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture:

  • Ke Huy Quan: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — Winner
  • Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Brad Pitt, "Babylon"
  • Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Best Television Actress – Musical or Comedy:

  • Quinta Brunson – "Abbott Elementary" — Winner
  • Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
  • Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best Television Actor – Musical or Comedy:

  • Jeremy Allen White – "The Bear" — Winner
  • Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
  • Bill Hader, "Barry"
  • "Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Best Television Actress — Drama

  • Zendaya, "Euphoria" — Winner
  • Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"
  • Laura Linney, "Ozark"
  • Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
  • Hilary Swank, "Alaska Daily"

Best Television Actor - Drama

  • Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
  • Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone" — Winner
  • Diego Luna, "Andor"
  • Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
  • Adam Scott, "Severance"

Best Supporting Actor – TV Musical, Comedy or Drama Series:

  • Tyler James Williams – "Abbott Elementary" — Winner
  • John Lithgow, "The Old Man"
  • Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"
  • John Turturro, "Severance"
  • Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Best Supporting Actress — TV Musical, Comedy or Drama Series:

  • Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
  • Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
  • Julia Garner, "Ozark" — Winner
  • Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
