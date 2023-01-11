ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo raising funds to help businesses affected by weather damage

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

SAN MATEO -- As Peninsula businesses continue to recover from storms passing through this week, one city is raising funds to help its residents with repairs.

Art Bias Studios is home to over 50 artists in San Carlos. The space is filled with their masterpieces. In just a few days, that all changed, when water came rushing in.

Deborah Shea, who is an artist here, says several gallons of water were removed from her suite.

"Anything on the floor was really affected," said Shea. "I had a number of my big frames from my work ruined."

Shea is the only artist who has been able to come back, so far. The rest of the suites are still in the cleaning process. Shea says the costs for repairs could be high.

"For me, it's going to be a couple of thousands of dollars of art stuff, but it's hard to put a price on everyone's artwork," Shea said.

Just a few miles away, San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee is raising funds to help her residents experiencing flood damage. With these funds, she is hoping to get relief out faster.

"Everyone is just in go mode and trying to help themselves and their neighbors," said Lee. "So, at this point, we really don't know who has insurance and what FEMA resources will be coming back to the city."

As of Tuesday, over $45,000 has been raised for San Mateo residents and donations are still being accepted. Mayor Lee says they are getting ready for the next steps.

"I will be taking this to the council for direction on the 17th," said Lee. "My ask to council is that we set up an emergency study session so we can discuss what city allocation will look like."

Lee is asking for anyone who needs assistance with repairs to contact her office directly.

