Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Hoops Hosts South Coffeyville
A few high school basketball games across the area on Thursday, including one game on your radio dial. Nowata will host South Coffeyville for a non-conference contest on Ty Hewitt Court. The Ironmen guys are playing some of their best basketball of the year. Nowata’s boys are 7-4, but they...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Barnsdall Trying to Avenge Foyil Loss Friday.
Barnsdall basketball is looking to get back on track after dropping their last two games earlier this week when the Panthers go to Foyil on Friday night. Foyil is a club Barnsdall is familiar with as it will be one month to the day since they last played. Foyil defeated Barnsdall in a slugfest 29-27.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OKWU Hoops Back Home Wednesday
Both Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball teams are back in Bartlesville on Wednesday night for a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference double-header at home against Tabor. Women tip at 6:00 PM. OKWU looking to snap a seven-game losing skid. Lady Eagles are 2-8 in conference action. Meanwhile on the men’s side the Eagles...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruin Boys Bounce Back Against Muskogee
Bartlesville High had a split evening at home against Muskogee with the girls losing and the boys winning on Tuesday at Bruin Field House. On the ladies side first, Bartlesville struggled to make good looks on offense,. Muskogee would pull away at the end, beating BHS 41-31. The 31 points...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Host Muskogee In FVC DH
Bartlesville High will have a decent chance to get a Frontier Valley Conference sweep on Tuesday night, as a couple of sub .500 Muskogee teams visit Bruin Field House. Both the BHS girls and guys continue a busy stretch of their season. Both are playing their eighth games in the past two weeks.
Racer Recovering After Crash At The Chili Bowl Nationals
A racer is recovering after an accident during Wednesday night's Chili Bowl Nationals at the Tulsa Fairgrounds. Organizers say Ashton Torgerson was taken to a Tulsa hospital during Wednesday's preliminary feature event. They say he was alert and communicating with track officials before being transported. Torgerson's family released a statement...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Homecoming for Thursday
This is Homecoming week at Dewey High school and in conjunction with the festivities this week, KRIG has been bringing you interviews all week with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program starts at 5:45 on KRIG 104.9 and it will feature, senior Summer Mcdaniel, daughter of Shannen Braun and Dylan McDaniel.
kggfradio.com
Rain and Snow Mix This Morning
A mix of rain and snow is falling across the area this morning. Now through 8 a.m., we could see between a trace and an inch of slushy snow accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Roads north Eureka, Chanute and Fort Scott are reported as completely covered with snow. US 400 west of Neodesha is partially covered. In Oklahoma, minor accumulations are possible but travel impacts are not expected. You can check the latest road conditions here.
Strong cold front arrives overnight
WIND ADVISORY for Craig, Creek, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties from midnight to 7 AM Thursday. A cold front will bring much colder and windy conditions after midnight. A brief rain/snow mix is possible Thursday morning. The highest chance of...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
kggfradio.com
Accident in Downtown Coffeyville
An accident is currently blocking the intersection of 8th and Elm in downtown Coffeyville. A four-door sedan with extensive damage and airbag deployment is in the middle of the intersection. First responders are assisting with the cleanup. No one was injured in the accident. Updates will be shared when available.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Homecoming Interviews
This is Homecoming Week at Dewey High School and in conjunction with homecoming festivities this week, KRIG will be bringing you interviews with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program will feature freshmen Camrin Jones, daughter of Becky Pittman and Shawn Hull. Her escort is Scott Horton, son of James and Ashley Horton. Next, is Kaelyn Ford.
news9.com
Jenks, Tulsa & Muscogee Nation Leaders To Hold New Conference On New Arkansas River Dam
Jenks, Tulsa and Muscogee Nation leaders are set to hold a news conference this week on the plans for a new dam on the Arkansas River. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Jenks Mayor Cory Box and Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill are set to host the conference. The new low-water...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
Brothers Houligan Announces Closure Of 15th Street Location
A Tulsa restaurant that's been on 15th Street for more than three decades has announced that it is closing its doors. The Brothers Houligan has announced the closure of its location near 15th and Lewis After 36 years of business. The restaurant did not give a reason why it's shutting...
fourstateshomepage.com
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?
PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Arvest Announces New Hire
Arvest Bank announced it has hired Edel Ensaldo as a new commercial banker serving Bartlesville and Dewey. Commercial loan manager Jay Dyer said. “He brings a great deal of direct experience through his previous treasury management role that will help him relate well to our customers’ needs.”. Ensaldo...
KOKI FOX 23
Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location
TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
Comments / 0