ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
TAYLOR, TX
kwhi.com

WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility. TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES

A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on DWI charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:30, Officers were notified by Communications of a call received in reference to a reckless driver heading into Brenham on Highway 36 North. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the vehicle and noted that the driver of the vehicle was in fact failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and stopped it in the 2700 block of North Park Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Willian Ruid Avila Medina, 34 of Brenham, and noted there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle. Medina was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Medina was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Hallettsville man arrested on outstanding warrant, Hallettsville police say

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 2:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a Hallettsville Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop near the 200 block of E. 4th Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, the officer arrested an adult male, of Hallettsville, on an outstanding warrant out of the Victoria Police Department. The officer also conducted a probable-case search...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Navasota Examiner

Crash ends pursuit of suspect wanted for murder

The pursuit of a man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County ended in Navasota Jan. 4. Around 1:07 p.m. law enforcement in Brazos County began pursuing a 2014 white in color Nissan Altima near North Earl Rudder Freeway (State Highway 6) in Bryan. Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating a person of interest in the Dec. 30 murder of 19-year-old Sofia Vera was last seen driving the vehicle and is believed to live in Brazos County.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Milam County drug raid yields four arrests

Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
NAVASOTA, TX
Navasota Examiner

Two killed on Hwy. 90

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lane striking the Toyota in the rear...
BUDA, TX
schulenburgsticker.com

McCourt Equipment and employees donate to Food Pantry

A truckload of 511 pounds of nonperishable food and $1,180 was collected by the employees of McCourt Equipment Inc. of La Grange and delivered to the Schulenburg Area Food Pantry. Also donated was a company check for $4,000. McCourt employees making the delivery were Narsario Camacho (left), Matthew Cruz (second from right) and Tiffany Surman (right). Accepting the donation was Debra Blansitt…
LA GRANGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy