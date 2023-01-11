Read full article on original website
KXAN
Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting
TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
kwhi.com
WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested for a fraud attempt, College Station police said. According to authorities Karen Sue Hinton, 44, was pulled over after driving erratically Tuesday night. During a vehicle search, police found documents from Ricardo ISD, a school district in Kingsville, with multiple...
APD arrests suspect involved in 2 north Austin armed robberies
The Austin Police Department said detectives were searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in north Austin twice.
KBTX.com
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility. TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on DWI charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:30, Officers were notified by Communications of a call received in reference to a reckless driver heading into Brenham on Highway 36 North. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the vehicle and noted that the driver of the vehicle was in fact failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and stopped it in the 2700 block of North Park Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Willian Ruid Avila Medina, 34 of Brenham, and noted there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle. Medina was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Medina was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
APD says woman in south Austin homicide may be victim of road rage
A woman who was found shot in south Austin last week may have been the victim of a road rage incident, the Austin Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
Murder charge lessened to manslaughter, Austin man to serve 17 years in state prison
In November, a jury convicted a man of manslaughter related to a fatal September 2020 stabbing in southeast Austin.
Hallettsville man arrested on outstanding warrant, Hallettsville police say
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 2:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a Hallettsville Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop near the 200 block of E. 4th Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, the officer arrested an adult male, of Hallettsville, on an outstanding warrant out of the Victoria Police Department. The officer also conducted a probable-case search...
Teen wanted for 'deadly' College Station home invasion now in custody
A 17-year-old man wanted in connection with a College Station murder is now in custody. Censear Solomon was one of three suspects wanted for the murder of Rashawn Jones.
Navasota Examiner
Crash ends pursuit of suspect wanted for murder
The pursuit of a man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County ended in Navasota Jan. 4. Around 1:07 p.m. law enforcement in Brazos County began pursuing a 2014 white in color Nissan Altima near North Earl Rudder Freeway (State Highway 6) in Bryan. Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating a person of interest in the Dec. 30 murder of 19-year-old Sofia Vera was last seen driving the vehicle and is believed to live in Brazos County.
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
fox26houston.com
Woman's body found decapitated in Waller Co., suspect said to be victim's husband
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Waller County authorities are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found inside a home on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the woman was found inside a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. Authorities said deputies were...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
Marijuana found during traffic stop on work truck, says Shiner Police
SHINER, Texas – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Police Chief Kevin Kelso with the Shiner Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a work truck. According to Shiner PD, Chief Kelso witnessed a large, unmarked box-truck make an illegal, left turn from the center lane of 90a (Avenue E). The chief then conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, he located...
1 arrested after deadly 2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin
One person was arrested after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Austin left one person dead on New Year's Day, the Austin Police Department said in a news release.
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
Navasota Examiner
Two killed on Hwy. 90
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lane striking the Toyota in the rear...
schulenburgsticker.com
McCourt Equipment and employees donate to Food Pantry
A truckload of 511 pounds of nonperishable food and $1,180 was collected by the employees of McCourt Equipment Inc. of La Grange and delivered to the Schulenburg Area Food Pantry. Also donated was a company check for $4,000. McCourt employees making the delivery were Narsario Camacho (left), Matthew Cruz (second from right) and Tiffany Surman (right). Accepting the donation was Debra Blansitt…
