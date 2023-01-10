Read full article on original website
CPUC Approves Advanced Services and Technical Assistance Funding for Regional and Local Planning and Coordination
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), in its ongoing commitment to help the state bridge the digital divide, today announced it has awarded more than $10.3 million in the California Advanced Services Fund (CASF) Rural and Urban Regional Broadband Consortia Account to fund 15 consortia projects, and $3.2 million Local Agency Technical Assistance (LATA) grants to four local agencies, a school district, and a Tribe.
Attorney General Bonta Secures Preliminary Injunction Against Chain of Skilled Nursing Facilities for Violations of Federal and State Staffing and Discharge Laws
Understaffing at the facilities resulted in unnecessary amputations, the spread of diseases, and a high number of unreported sexual assault cases. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced securing a preliminary injunction against 19 California skilled nursing facilities operated under the Mariner chain (Mariner Health) for violating federal and state laws and regulations over a five-year period. The Attorney General and District Attorneys of Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties allege that Mariner Health violated California’s Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law by understaffing its facilities and subjecting its patients to negligent care while inflating their skilled nursing facilities advertised ratings to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The injunction was granted by the Alameda County Superior Court on Friday, January 6, and allows for oversight of five of Mariner Health’s skilled nursing facilities to ensure compliance with state staffing laws. The injunction also allows for the oversight of 19 of Mariner Health’s facilities to ensure compliance with federal and state discharge regulations.
CARB settles with major California solid waste company for $305,000 over air quality regulation violations
SACRAMENTO – The California Air Resources Board (CARB) reached a settlement agreement with one of the largest, privately held, solid waste companies in California, Burrtec Waste Industries Inc. and its sister company EDCO Disposal Corp., for $305,000 for violations of CARB’s Truck and Bus Regulation. In 2021, a...
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 1.11.23
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Jenn Eckerle, 49, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Oceans and Coastal Policy at the California Natural Resources Agency. Eckerle has been Deputy Director at the California Ocean Protection Council since 2016. She was an Ocean Policy Analyst at the Natural Resources Defense Council from 2008 to 2016, Coastal Program Analyst at the California Coastal Commission from 2007 to 2008 and Coastal Program Analyst at the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission from 2000 to 2007. She is a member of the 30X30 partnership Coordinating Committee, California State Co-Lead for the West Coast Ocean Alliance and Program Advisor of the UC Davis Graduate Program of Environmental Policy and Management. She is a member of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, California Sea Grant and the California Ocean Science Trust. Eckerle earned a Master of Science degree in Marine Biology from the Florida Institute of Technology. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,696. Eckerle is a Democrat.
Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water Resources, Firefighting Personnel Ahead of Another Significant Storm
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide as a series of severe winter storms continue to impact California. Resources are currently deployed to 19 counties across the state, along with additional personnel stationed at eight fire departments.
Large-Scale Prepositioned Event Covers Dozens of Counties Statewide in Response to Ongoing Winter Storms
In one of the largest prepositioned events for a winter storm in state history, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically deploying swift water resources and firefighting personnel to dozens of counties across the state. In addition, Cal OES also has prepositioned resources at eight fire departments statewide in advance of potential major flooding or debris flow.
Judicial Branch Procurement
As required by state law, my office conducted an audit of judicial branch entities’ compliance with the requirements of the California Judicial Branch Contract Law (judicial contract law), Public Contract Code sections 19201 through 19210. The judicial contract law requires the Judicial Council of California (Judicial Council) to publish a Judicial Branch Contracting Manual (judicial contracting manual) that is consistent with the Public Contract Code and that establishes the policies and procedures for procurement and contracting that all judicial branch entities, including superior courts, must follow. For this audit, we reviewed the superior courts in the counties of Glenn, Kern, San Francisco, Tulare, and Ventura.
CPUC To Hold Public Forums on PG&E Nuclear Decommissioning Trust Funding
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold two public forums to provide an opportunity to offer comment about PG&E’s requests related to funding the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust, as follows:. WHEN. WHERE. HOW TO ACCESS. REMOTE ACCESS OPTIONS FOR THE JAN. 26 PUBLIC FORUM:. Live video broadcast with English...
California State Historical Resources Commission to Consider Seven Properties for Action
The California State Historical Resources Commission (Commission) will consider on Friday, January 20, six nominations for federal historic designation and one nomination for state historic designation. One of the properties being considered by the Commission for federal historic designation is the Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District in Calaveras County. The district...
DWC Posts Reminder for Submission of Annual Report of Inventory for Claims Reported During Calendar Year 2022
Claims administrators are reminded that the Annual Report of Inventory (ARI) must be submitted in early 2023 for claims reported in calendar year 2022. The California Code of Regulations, title 8, Section 10104 requires claims administrators to file, by April 1 of each year, an ARI with the Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) indicating the number of claims reported at each adjusting location for the preceding calendar year. Even if no claims were reported in the prior year, the report must be completed and submitted to the DWC Audit Unit. Each adjusting location is required to submit an ARI unless its requirement has been waived by DWC.
Floodwater Safety Tips
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) would like to remind California communities that the state is anticipating another round of storms, with potential for additional floods and mudslides. It may look just like muddy rainwater but BEWARE! Floodwaters could be harmful. Floodwater may contain:. Toilet waste.
When the River Rises, Weirs Get to Work
Much of California enjoyed a brief break from the succession of atmospheric river storms that have drenched and pummeled the state for the past two weeks. With six storms behind us and three more lined up between now and January 19, many people are asking whether and when the decision will be made to open the Sacramento Weir.
Tips to Stay Safe During Winter Storms, Flooding
A series of severe winter storms has hit communities across the State, with more heavy rain and strong winds expected in the forecast. The Department of Water Resources (DWR) urges Californians to stay safe and vigilant as we continue to experience the impacts from storms and flooding. Here are some...
