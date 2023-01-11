Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Corn ends week up over 20¢ | Friday, January 13, 2023
Corn closed at $6.76 a bushel, more than 20¢ higher than where corn started the week. Soybeans are up more than 30¢ from where they started the week. Closing price today was $15.28 a bushel. CBOT wheat is up a penny for the day. KC wheat is up...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-IGC raises global wheat crop forecast for 2022/23
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production, driven largely by a larger-than-expected crop in Ukraine. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body raised its forecast for the global wheat crop by five million tonnes to a record...
Agriculture Online
CBOT TRENDS-Soy up 8-12 cents, corn up 1-3 cents, wheat down 1 cent
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 1 cent per bushel. * Wheat little changed overnight, as trade awaits the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise, set for weekly gain as U.S. cuts output forecast
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed for a third session on Friday, with the market poised to end the week on a positive note after the U.S. government unexpectedly cut its 2022 harvest estimates. Wheat gained more ground and corn rose for a fourth straight session. "Bullish...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans surge after USDA cuts 2022 harvest view
USDA lowers U.S. corn, soy harvest view, cuts stocks. U.S. winter wheat plantings above consensus estimate. Argentine grain exchange slashes soy, corn crop views. Brazil's CONAB projects big corn crop, record soy crop. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China December soybean imports jump, annual volumes fall
Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports jumped 19% in December compared with a year ago, customs data showed on Friday, as buyers stocked up on beans to ease tight supplies in the world's top oilseed importer. China imported 10.56 million tonnes of soybeans in December, the highest for a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans stay firm with Argentina drought in focus
Argentine grain exchange slashes forecasts for soy, corn crops. Wheat, corn edge up in positioning ahead of USDA reports. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday, supported by mounting concerns...
Agriculture Online
Egypt relied on competitive Russian wheat as imports dipped in 2022 -data
CAIRO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Egypt relied more heavily on Russian wheat imports last year despite a sharp drop in its imports of the grain and moves to diversify the sources of its wheat purchases, data seen by Reuters shows. Though Egypt's wheat imports from Russia fell by 6.7% in...
Agriculture Online
Argentina soy, corn harvest outlooks slashed due to drought - U.S. government
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Soybean and corn harvests in key global supplier Argentina will be smaller than previously estimated due to a crop wasting drought, the U.S. government said on Thursday. Soybean production for the 2022/23 marketing year was pegged at 45.50 million tonnes while corn production was seen...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Palm oil production in top Asian producers to remain tight in 2023
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Palm oil production in the world's largest producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, will remain squeezed this year amid anticipation of rising demand from key market China, industry officials said in a seminar on Thursday. The two Southeast Asian nations account for around 85% of the...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia palm oil export curbs, biodiesel plans to hit world vegoil supplies
Indonesia links exports to local supplies, plans B35 from Feb 1. Vegoil supplies to tighten as drought hits Argentine soybeans. Malaysia's exports to climb amid lower shipments from Indonesia. *. Demand for palm seen rising on China's reopening, India buying. By Naveen Thukral and Bernadette Christina. SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Jan 13 (Reuters)...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. reduces corn, soybean harvest views
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean harvests in 2022 were smaller than previously estimated as crops struggled late in their development after a promising start to the growing season, the U.S. government said on Thursday. Dry conditions also caused the U.S. Agriculture Department to cut its forecasts...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end firm on tight supplies, lower weights
CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended mostly firm on Friday, underpinned by tight supplies and as harsh winter weather in recent weeks lowered cattle slaughter weights and limited beef production, traders said. Live cattle futures prices remained bound in a recent trading range as...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan 18-24
MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Jan 18-24 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau Editing by Gareth Jones)
Agriculture Online
Ukraine 2022 grain harvest 94% complete at 51 mln T, says ministry
KYIV, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested almost 51 million tonnes of grain from 94% of the expected area as of Jan. 12, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry's statement said that farmers had harvested 10.9 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.7 tonnes per hectare.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentine 2022/23 soybean harvest estimate cut to 41 mln tonnes -Buenos Aires exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean harvest for the 2022/23 cycle is estimated at 41 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, down from the 48 million tonnes previously estimated, after agricultural areas were hit by drought. Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed...
Agriculture Online
China Dec soybean imports up 19% y/y to 10.56 mln T - customs
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China imported 10.56 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up 19.3% from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday. China's 2022 soybean imports are 5.6% lower than the year before at 91.08 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs also showed. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Agriculture Online
TIMELINE-Growing tensions between Asian palm oil producers and the European Union
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday said it could stop exports to the European Union in response to a new law the EU says is aimed at protecting forests by restricting palm oil imports. The EU has in recent years imposed several rules to regulate palm imports after concluding...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 5-Cautious China approves GMO alfalfa import after decade-long wait
(Adds details on alfalfa crops and comment from U.S. Department of Agriculture) Jan 13 (Reuters) - China approved imports of eight genetically modified (GM) crops, permitting shipments of GM alfalfa for the first time after a decade-long wait, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Global seed makers and the...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Strong baht, demand props up Thai export prices; Vietnam rates slip
Domestic supplies low after strong 2022 shipments- Vietnam trader. Export rates for parboiled variety little changed in India. Jan 12 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Thailand rose this week to their highest level in nearly two years on a stronger baht and sturdy demand, while Vietnam rates fell to a six-week low as activity slowed ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
