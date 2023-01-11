UPDATE: Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe in Los Angeles. London was found walking in West Los Angeles by friends who were looking for him, his father, Larry London said. “He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile,” said his father. “He needs to get back to writing his music.” London has released three studio albums and was a key to Kanye West’s “Donda” album. He recently was a featured artist on Young Franco’s “Get Your Money,” released September of last year. EARLIER: Theophilus London, a rapper who was a key collaborator on Kanye West’s Donda album, has been missing...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO