wegotthiscovered.com
BLACKPINK will be the first K-pop group to headline Coachella
Get ready, BLINKS, because BLACKPINK is bringing the pink venom back to Coachella this year. And in the 2023 edition, they got the highest honor in the event: headlining both Saturdays, April 15 and 23. The information was unveiled by the official Coachella social media profiles along with the full line-up for the event, which includes Frank Ocean as another headliner and artists like Björk and Rosalía.
The FADER
Jai Paul is playing his first-ever live show at Coachella 2023
Today’s announcement of the Coachella 2023 lineup came with some fairly stunning news: Jai Paul will be performing at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for both weekends of the long-running festival, once on April 16 and again on April 23. The performance will be the elusive electronic producer’s first public performance ever.
NME
BLACKPINK will lead the K-pop charge at Coachella, but are UK festivals falling behind?
Nearly four years ago, BLACKPINK made history. Performing on Coachella’s Sahara stage in 2019, the powerhouse group became the first female K-pop act to appear at the festival (and proved they deserved such a title). At the time, their booking felt like a momentous feat and a signal that a tide was turning – interest in K-pop was rapidly rising in the west, but it was still flying under the radar almost a decade after PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ became a global phenomenon.
HipHopDX.com
Pusha T, Metro Boomin & Frank Ocean Among Lineup For Coachella 2023
Pusha T, Metro Boomin and Frank Ocean are among the star-studded lineup of artists slated to head to the California desert and perform at Coachella 2023. Organizers revealed the full bill for the festival on Tuesday (January 10) with pre-sale tickets set to go on sale on Friday afternoon (January 13).
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr’s Brother Quezz Reportedly Shoots Music Video At Rapper’s Funeral
Big Scarr‘s brother Quezz Ruthless has been spotted reportedly shooting a music video during the rapper’s funeral, which took place in Memphis this week. A video has surfaced online that appears to show Quezz standing outside of the funeral home where Big Scarr was buried, as his entourage surrounds him with cellphone flashlights going off. You can see the clip below.
Digital Music News
Bonnaroo Announces Over 100-Act 2023 Lineup — Headliners Include Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters
Organizers have officially revealed the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup, including headliners Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters. Superfly and AC Entertainment unveiled the more than 100-act lineup for Bonnaroo 2023, which is expected to kick off on June 15th, this morning. Sponsored by companies including Verizon, Hulu (which will livestream the event), PayPal, and Corona Extra, the four-day festival has likewise booked Baby Keem (Kendrick Lamar’s cousin), Vulfpeck, Franz Ferdinand, Three 6 Mafia, Lil Nas X, Korn, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, and the Pixies, to name some.
Foo Fighters to carry on, but as a 'different band' after Taylor Hawkins' death
The Foo Fighters will continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, although it will be a "different" group, they have said.
Rapper Theophilus London Found In Los Angeles Months After Disappearing
UPDATE: Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe in Los Angeles. London was found walking in West Los Angeles by friends who were looking for him, his father, Larry London said. “He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile,” said his father. “He needs to get back to writing his music.” London has released three studio albums and was a key to Kanye West’s “Donda” album. He recently was a featured artist on Young Franco’s “Get Your Money,” released September of last year. EARLIER: Theophilus London, a rapper who was a key collaborator on Kanye West’s Donda album, has been missing...
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla & Moneybagg Yo Tease Brand New Collaboration
GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo have joined forces for a brand new collaboration, and they’ve both teased what’s coming on their respective social media pages. On Monday (January 9), Big Glo and Moneybagg shared a video of themselves rapping along to their new collaboration which appears to be about a tumultuous couple.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Shows Off His Dunking Ability At 51 Years Old
Snoop Dogg may be turning 52 years old in 2023, but the 6’4″ rapper still has the ability to turn back the clock when needed. In what appeared to be a trip down memory lane hanging with old friends over the weekend, Snoop showed that he still had some of the same athleticism inside his lanky frame that he had in high school by dunking a basketball at a Los Angeles gym.
Duran Duran, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X and More to Headline BottleRock Fest in Napa
BottleRock Festival looks amazing. The festival in Napa, California is set to host some of the biggest names in music this summer during the event, which spans May 26-May 28. Some of the big names on the list include new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran, along with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Smashing Pumpkins, and more.
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr's Girlfriend Slams His Family Over Funeral Music Video Shoot: 'Y'all Failed [Him]'
Big Scarr’s girlfriend has called out his family and friends for allegedly shooting a music video at his funeral. The woman shared a strongly-worded message addressed to the late rapper’s loved ones on Instagram on Monday (January 9), criticizing them for their “disgusting” and “embarrassing” behavior following his death.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
HipHopDX.com
Iggy Azalea Promises She Has Some ‘Scandalous Shit’ Coming This Week
Iggy Azalea looks like she’s ready to make headlines later this week, promising fans that she has something “scandalous” in the works. In a tweet on Tuesday (January 10), the New Classic rapper shared the update in response to a fan asking for new music. “Music?… summer....
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
HipHopDX.com
OG BOBBY, SPRITE, GUYGEEGEE & More Join Forces For Upcoming HYPE TRAIN Cypher
Thai label HYPE TRAIN is kicking off 2023 with a massive cypher featuring its entire roster, featuring OG BOBBY, SPRITE, GUYGEEGEE, SEEDAA THEVILLAIN, ESKIIMO, ICEACE, and DON KIDS. HYPE TRAIN made the announcement on social media yesterday (January 11), noting the cypher’s accompanying visualizer’s release today and will be available...
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
HipHopDX.com
Keith Murray Wants Diddy To Give Him His Publishing: ‘It’s For My Kids’
Keith Murray has demanded Diddy give him his publishing rights. In one of the latest segments of his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Murray recalled the time he was called in to feature on G. Dep’s 2001 track “Special Delivery (Remix).” The Def Squad rapper admitted he had no idea about publishing at the time, and all he saw was the $5,000 check Puff allegedly paid him for the rights to his verse.
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters to Headline Bonnaroo 2023
Bonnaroo will be returning to ’s Great Stage Park for its first iteration since 2019, due to the 2020 pandemic and a Hurricane-related flood the following year. The genre-spanning festival, which held its inaugural event in 2002, will take place on the 700-acre farm across four days in June, beginning on Thursday, June 15 and wrapping up on Sunday, June 18.
HipHopDX.com
Real Boston Richey Addresses Rumors He Was Kicked Off Future’s Tour
Real Boston Richey has addressed the reason he’s no longer on Future‘s One Big Party tour, denying that it’s because he was kicked off. In a post to his Instagram Story on Thursday (January 12), Richey said his absence was due to an entirely different reason – one that was on his own accord.
