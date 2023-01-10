Read full article on original website
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as focus shifts to inflation data
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday with the focus shifting to December's inflation reading due later in the week, which would provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be in its monetary tightening in this year.
The December inflation report will make the Fed realize it'll be more costly to plunge the US into recession than dial back on interest rate hikes, Fundstrat says
December CPI will make the Fed realize a recession is more costly than pivoting on rate hikes, Fundstrat said. Fundstrat's Tom Lee has predicted the Fed will soon ease up on rates hikes. The S&P 500 could jump 20% this year as the Fed narrative changes, Lee said. The December...
Powell Reiterates Need for Fed to Increase Interest Rates in 2023
In his first public speech of the new year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the importance of the central bank being transparent and remaining independent of political pressures. His...
Stocks stumble after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come
A bumpy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate in its fight against inflation and signaled that more hikes lay ahead. As expected, the central bank raised its key short-term rate by 0.50 percentage points, marking...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
CNBC
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path
Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Slightly Higher as Anticipation Builds for Powell’s Speech Later Today
Energy stocks are mixed-to-lower amid flat oil prices and losses in US equity futures. Stock futures are lower ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at 2PM today. WTI and Brent crude oil futures are slightly higher as traders wait for comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 10, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Monday after a choppy session. Market participants were considering a soft landing of the U.S, economy by the Fed. However, some Fed officials comments have dented investors sentiment. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in green.
More interest rate hikes coming? Fed will remain committed to reducing inflation, official says
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The Federal Reserve remains committed to reducing inflation in the U.S. economy, an official told an audience at the 21st Annual Economic Forecast Forum on Friday afternoon. According to Tom Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, demand for goods...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on optimism before key inflation report
NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended with strong gains on Wednesday, led by a jump in the Nasdaq as investors were optimistic ahead of an inflation report that could give the Federal Reserve room to dial back on its aggressive interest rate hikes. The much-anticipated report due...
HSBC expects Fed's final rate hike on Feb. 1, cuts next year
NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely hike its target interest rate for the last time at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 monetary policy meeting, raising it by 50 basis points (bps) to a range of 4.75%-5.00%, HSBC said in a research note on Wednesday.
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets subdued ahead of U.S. inflation data; SNB lifts Saudi
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets were subdued on Thursday as sentiment across markets remained frail ahead of upcoming inflation data from the United States, although Saudi National Bank 1180.SE boosted Saudi shares. Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed...
Quartz
Why Goldman Sachs is no longer predicting a recession for the euro zone
After scaling back its darkest forecasts for the European economy in November, Goldman Sachs has now fully withdrawn its recession call for the euro area. Economists working under Sven Jari Stehn say they now anticipate a growth rate of 0.6% for the euro area in 2023. Previously, they had predicted an economic contraction of 0.1% for the region.
CNBC
Currency experts are turning bullish on the euro as Europe looks to hold off a recession
"The euro is trading within its late December range, but incoming data since the beginning of 2023 suggest to us that it should be stronger," Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered, said in a note Monday. Incoming data trends suggest a need for continued hawkishness...
Dollar treads water near 7-month lows ahead of U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The dollar was rangebound on Tuesday, hovering around its weakest level in seven months versus the euro and a group of other major currencies, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data later this week to help firm up interest rate hike expectations.
CNBC
Oil gains 3% on global economic optimism, despite surprise U.S. crude build
Oil prices rose 3% to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. Brent futures rose $2.46, or 3.1%, to $82.56 a barrel. U.S. West...
