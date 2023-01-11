ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Pittsburgh 71, Georgia Tech 60

PITTSBURGH (12-6) Federiko 1-3 1-2 3, Burton 6-13 7-7 19, Cummings 5-7 0-0 11, Elliott 1-7 2-2 4, Hinson 4-14 3-5 13, Sibande 7-12 4-4 21, Santos 0-0 0-0 0, G.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 17-20 71.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Saint Louis 81, George Washington 74

SAINT LOUIS (12-6) Hargrove 3-7 1-3 7, Okoro 0-0 1-2 1, Hughes 1-4 2-2 4, Jimerson 4-9 0-0 10, Perkins 11-17 2-3 27, Forrester 2-3 1-2 5, Pickett 7-12 9-11 24, Parker 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-55 16-23 81.
Arizona St. 74, Oregon St. 69

ARIZONA ST. (15-3) Washington 1-5 0-0 2, Des.Cambridge 8-14 1-4 21, Dev.Cambridge 5-8 2-4 13, Collins 4-7 4-8 12, Horne 2-7 4-4 9, Nunez 1-3 5-5 7, Gaffney 1-1 2-2 4, Neal 2-3 0-0 6, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 18-27 74.
TEMPE, AZ
Baylor 74, Oklahoma St. 58

OKLAHOMA ST. (9-8) Boone 3-4 2-3 8, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 5-12 1-3 11, Thompson 4-10 0-0 9, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Asberry 5-12 0-0 14, Newton 2-7 2-2 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 5-8 58.
OKLAHOMA STATE
North Carolina 80, Louisville 59

NORTH CAROLINA (12-6) Black 2-4 2-2 6, Bacot 5-8 4-5 14, Johnson 5-12 0-0 12, Davis 4-7 2-2 12, Love 3-14 4-6 10, Dunn 5-7 2-2 14, Washington 1-2 4-4 6, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Styles 1-1 1-2 3, Nickel 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-57 19-23 80.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Ball St. 75, Miami (Ohio) 61

MIAMI (OHIO) (7-10) Mirambeaux 7-15 0-0 14, Williams 5-11 0-3 10, Lairy 7-19 3-3 17, Mabrey 3-4 0-0 6, Safford 2-8 0-0 5, Lewis 1-2 4-8 6, Smith 1-2 1-1 3, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 8-15 61.
OHIO STATE
Florida 73, No. 20 Missouri 64

MISSOURI (13-4) DeGray 1-2 0-0 2, Gomillion 3-3 4-4 11, Hodge 2-7 1-2 6, Honor 1-4 0-0 2, Ko.Brown 8-18 4-6 21, Carter 5-11 2-3 12, East 1-4 0-0 2, Gholston 3-8 0-0 6, Diarra 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 11-15 64.
COLUMBIA, MO
Free-throw woes reach comical lows

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Asking a Hall of Fame basketball coach like Bob Huggins to take suggestions from a semi-senile scribe who at his tallest barely surpassed 5 feet, 9 inches, and whose pants inseam was only 29.5 inches, who was clocked with a calendar rather than a stop watch and whose vertical jump barely rose above horizontal is like asking him how he's liked his Big 12 season so far.
Murray St. 81, Ill.-Chicago 64

ILL.-CHICAGO (9-10) Skobalj 2-7 0-0 6, T.Anderson 3-8 6-8 13, Carter 5-14 3-4 18, Jones 5-9 0-0 12, Okani 3-11 0-1 6, Jackson 0-2 4-6 4, Clay 1-2 0-0 3, Fens 0-1 2-2 2, Brownell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 15-21 64.
Creighton 73, No. 19 Providence 67

PROVIDENCE (14-4) Croswell 5-9 0-1 10, Hopkins 6-13 7-8 20, Breed 3-10 2-2 8, Carter 4-14 4-4 13, Locke 5-12 0-0 12, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Floyd 0-1 0-0 0, Pierre 1-3 0-0 2, Castro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 13-15 67.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Ravens leave QB Brett Hundley on practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens left quarterback Brett Hundley on the practice squad Saturday, a sign that Tyler Huntley will be able to play in Sunday night's playoff game at Cincinnati. With Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury, Huntley would be next in line at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Warriors top Spurs 144-113 before NBA-record crowd of 68,323

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0

BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots for his third shutout of the season to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation loss at home all season.
BOSTON, MA

