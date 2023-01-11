Read full article on original website
WVNews
Pittsburgh 71, Georgia Tech 60
PITTSBURGH (12-6) Federiko 1-3 1-2 3, Burton 6-13 7-7 19, Cummings 5-7 0-0 11, Elliott 1-7 2-2 4, Hinson 4-14 3-5 13, Sibande 7-12 4-4 21, Santos 0-0 0-0 0, G.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 17-20 71.
WVNews
Saint Louis 81, George Washington 74
SAINT LOUIS (12-6) Hargrove 3-7 1-3 7, Okoro 0-0 1-2 1, Hughes 1-4 2-2 4, Jimerson 4-9 0-0 10, Perkins 11-17 2-3 27, Forrester 2-3 1-2 5, Pickett 7-12 9-11 24, Parker 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-55 16-23 81.
No. 10 Texas claws back to down Texas Tech, 72-70
Marcus Carr scored 20 points and Sir’Jabari Rice added 18 — including five free throws in the final 21 seconds
WVNews
Arizona St. 74, Oregon St. 69
ARIZONA ST. (15-3) Washington 1-5 0-0 2, Des.Cambridge 8-14 1-4 21, Dev.Cambridge 5-8 2-4 13, Collins 4-7 4-8 12, Horne 2-7 4-4 9, Nunez 1-3 5-5 7, Gaffney 1-1 2-2 4, Neal 2-3 0-0 6, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 18-27 74.
WVNews
Baylor 74, Oklahoma St. 58
OKLAHOMA ST. (9-8) Boone 3-4 2-3 8, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 5-12 1-3 11, Thompson 4-10 0-0 9, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Asberry 5-12 0-0 14, Newton 2-7 2-2 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 5-8 58.
WVNews
North Carolina 80, Louisville 59
NORTH CAROLINA (12-6) Black 2-4 2-2 6, Bacot 5-8 4-5 14, Johnson 5-12 0-0 12, Davis 4-7 2-2 12, Love 3-14 4-6 10, Dunn 5-7 2-2 14, Washington 1-2 4-4 6, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Styles 1-1 1-2 3, Nickel 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-57 19-23 80.
WVNews
Ball St. 75, Miami (Ohio) 61
MIAMI (OHIO) (7-10) Mirambeaux 7-15 0-0 14, Williams 5-11 0-3 10, Lairy 7-19 3-3 17, Mabrey 3-4 0-0 6, Safford 2-8 0-0 5, Lewis 1-2 4-8 6, Smith 1-2 1-1 3, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 8-15 61.
WVNews
Florida 73, No. 20 Missouri 64
MISSOURI (13-4) DeGray 1-2 0-0 2, Gomillion 3-3 4-4 11, Hodge 2-7 1-2 6, Honor 1-4 0-0 2, Ko.Brown 8-18 4-6 21, Carter 5-11 2-3 12, East 1-4 0-0 2, Gholston 3-8 0-0 6, Diarra 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 11-15 64.
WVNews
Free-throw woes reach comical lows
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Asking a Hall of Fame basketball coach like Bob Huggins to take suggestions from a semi-senile scribe who at his tallest barely surpassed 5 feet, 9 inches, and whose pants inseam was only 29.5 inches, who was clocked with a calendar rather than a stop watch and whose vertical jump barely rose above horizontal is like asking him how he's liked his Big 12 season so far.
Prep roundup: Corona Centennial wins in trip to Hoophall Classic
Duke-bound Jared McCain scored 27 points for Centennial in its 66-62 victory over New Jersey Camden on Saturday at the Hoophall Classic.
WVNews
Murray St. 81, Ill.-Chicago 64
ILL.-CHICAGO (9-10) Skobalj 2-7 0-0 6, T.Anderson 3-8 6-8 13, Carter 5-14 3-4 18, Jones 5-9 0-0 12, Okani 3-11 0-1 6, Jackson 0-2 4-6 4, Clay 1-2 0-0 3, Fens 0-1 2-2 2, Brownell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 15-21 64.
WVNews
Creighton 73, No. 19 Providence 67
PROVIDENCE (14-4) Croswell 5-9 0-1 10, Hopkins 6-13 7-8 20, Breed 3-10 2-2 8, Carter 4-14 4-4 13, Locke 5-12 0-0 12, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Floyd 0-1 0-0 0, Pierre 1-3 0-0 2, Castro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 13-15 67.
WVNews
Ravens leave QB Brett Hundley on practice squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens left quarterback Brett Hundley on the practice squad Saturday, a sign that Tyler Huntley will be able to play in Sunday night's playoff game at Cincinnati. With Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury, Huntley would be next in line at...
WVNews
Warriors top Spurs 144-113 before NBA-record crowd of 68,323
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.
WVNews
Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0
BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots for his third shutout of the season to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation loss at home all season.
