counton2.com
News 2 to begin newscast livestream delay
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite, and telco partners, on January 12, WCBD-TV News 2 will begin making its newscasts available on counton2.com two hours after their live broadcast over-the-air. We will continue to make highlights of our newscasts available...
counton2.com
Large boat catches fire at Port Royal Landing Marina
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A large boat caught fire Friday afternoon at the Port Royal Landing Marina. The City of Beaufort said a full structure fire response was requested around 2:30 p.m. It took firefighters around two hours to extinguish the fire and clear the scene. No further details...
counton2.com
Deputies seeking vehicle in Awendaw trailer thefts
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released an image of a pick-up truck possibly connected to two separate trailer thefts in the Awendaw area. CCSO stated in a release that the two theft incidents reported to the sheriff’s office happened a short distance from...
counton2.com
Guns, drugs seized near King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) recently arrested multiple people who were found to be in possession of guns and drugs after an encounter in a King Street parking garage. According to CPD, officers were patrolling the garage at 399 King Street the night of January...
counton2.com
Water main break impacting traffic on IOP
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) is warning residents of a traffic diversion Thursday evening due to a water main break. According to IOPPD, Isle of Palms Water and Sewer crews were on scene shortly after 7:00 p.m. The water main break...
counton2.com
Wild Dunes suing IOP over development restrictions
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Wild Dunes Resort on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Isle of Palms (IOP) for enacting ordinances which limit the resort’s development. Five ordinances were passed in November which proponents said protected the city’s greenspaces. The ordinances amend stipulations of a Planned Residential Development (PRD) zoning district contract created in 1975 when the development of the resort began. It was previously amended in 2016 to reduce the number of units permitted.
