Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
North Carolina 80, Louisville 59
NORTH CAROLINA (12-6) Black 2-4 2-2 6, Bacot 5-8 4-5 14, Johnson 5-12 0-0 12, Davis 4-7 2-2 12, Love 3-14 4-6 10, Dunn 5-7 2-2 14, Washington 1-2 4-4 6, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Styles 1-1 1-2 3, Nickel 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-57 19-23 80.
WVNews
Ball St. 75, Miami (Ohio) 61
MIAMI (OHIO) (7-10) Mirambeaux 7-15 0-0 14, Williams 5-11 0-3 10, Lairy 7-19 3-3 17, Mabrey 3-4 0-0 6, Safford 2-8 0-0 5, Lewis 1-2 4-8 6, Smith 1-2 1-1 3, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 8-15 61.
WVNews
Arizona St. 74, Oregon St. 69
ARIZONA ST. (15-3) Washington 1-5 0-0 2, Des.Cambridge 8-14 1-4 21, Dev.Cambridge 5-8 2-4 13, Collins 4-7 4-8 12, Horne 2-7 4-4 9, Nunez 1-3 5-5 7, Gaffney 1-1 2-2 4, Neal 2-3 0-0 6, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 18-27 74.
WVNews
Murray St. 81, Ill.-Chicago 64
ILL.-CHICAGO (9-10) Skobalj 2-7 0-0 6, T.Anderson 3-8 6-8 13, Carter 5-14 3-4 18, Jones 5-9 0-0 12, Okani 3-11 0-1 6, Jackson 0-2 4-6 4, Clay 1-2 0-0 3, Fens 0-1 2-2 2, Brownell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 15-21 64.
WVNews
Saint Louis 81, George Washington 74
SAINT LOUIS (12-6) Hargrove 3-7 1-3 7, Okoro 0-0 1-2 1, Hughes 1-4 2-2 4, Jimerson 4-9 0-0 10, Perkins 11-17 2-3 27, Forrester 2-3 1-2 5, Pickett 7-12 9-11 24, Parker 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-55 16-23 81.
WVNews
Florida 73, No. 20 Missouri 64
MISSOURI (13-4) DeGray 1-2 0-0 2, Gomillion 3-3 4-4 11, Hodge 2-7 1-2 6, Honor 1-4 0-0 2, Ko.Brown 8-18 4-6 21, Carter 5-11 2-3 12, East 1-4 0-0 2, Gholston 3-8 0-0 6, Diarra 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 11-15 64.
WVNews
Smith scores 20, Denver downs North Dakota 78-71
DENVER (AP) — Tevin Smith scored 20 points as Denver beat North Dakota 78-71 on Saturday. Smith also added five rebounds for the Pioneers (11-9, 2-5 Summit League). Lukas Kisunas scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor. Tommy Bruner was 4 of 10 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.
WVNews
Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0
BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots for his third shutout of the season to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation loss at home all season.
WVNews
Free-throw woes reach comical lows
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Asking a Hall of Fame basketball coach like Bob Huggins to take suggestions from a semi-senile scribe who at his tallest barely surpassed 5 feet, 9 inches, and whose pants inseam was only 29.5 inches, who was clocked with a calendar rather than a stop watch and whose vertical jump barely rose above horizontal is like asking him how he's liked his Big 12 season so far.
Comments / 0