Flair & Deville Brawl On SmackDown; Rodriguez Added To Royal Rumble
For those that missed the Jan. 13 episode of SmackDown, there were two women’s matches and a segment involving SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair continuing a feud with Sonya Deville. The first women we saw during the night was a backstage segment between Liv Morgan, Maxxine Dupri, Emma,...
SmackDown Discussion Post: 01.13.23
Tonight’s SmackDown does not have anything official advertised for the women’s roster. However, Charlotte Flair did return two weeks ago and became the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Now working as a face, she had her first successful defense against Sonya Deville last week. Also last week Scarlett...
Spoilers: IMPACT Tapings From Jan. 14, Former Knockout Returns
*Please note that this article contains spoilers from the most recent tapings of IMPACT Wrestling*. On Saturday, IMPACT had its most recent tapings for the Hard to Kill fallout. The Hard to Kill pay-per-view took place on Friday night and we witnesses Mickie James become a five-time Knockouts World Champion by defeating Jordynne Grace in the main event. Grace had held the title for just over 200 days. This was a Title vs. Career match where if James lost she would have had to retire.
Mickie James Becomes Five-Time Knockouts Champion At Hard To Kill
The Last Rodeo has ended and it has ended to the benefit of Mickie James and the fans. James will not be going home to retire as she did what she set out to do. She faced multiple opponents and defeated each one on the road to the championship. If she would have lost the title match her career would have been over.
