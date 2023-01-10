Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
Historic Camden pharmacy renovates to add city’s first cannabis dispensary
Officials in Camden have given approval for the city’s first marijuana dispensary, run by a business that’s been around for nearly 100 years. Nowhere else in the country does a pharmacy act as a dispensary for medical and recreational cannabis.
Construction Begins on Residential Opportunities For Veterans in Ocean County, New Jersey
Personally, I think that anyone who is a "veteran" should be entitled to certain benefits above non-veteran citizens. The men and women who gave of themselves to protect us here at home should get extra attention when they are done with their tour of duty. The members of our armed forces are protecting us at home, we should protect them when they return home. That's my personal opinion. So when I see projects in our communities for veterans I am in full support.
12 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in the Atlantic City Area
Instead of buying MegaMillions Tickets, maybe we should just buy ourselves some chickens! With the cost of eggs, the chickens may be a better value!. We checked with some local fans on Facebook and asked for reports of the prices of eggs in our area. Conclusion: They ain't cheap!. We...
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
Generations have enjoyed this South Jersey diner that could be demolished
CHERRY HILL — A South Jersey landmark restaurant could soon be demolished and its place? A car wash. According to an application with the township planning board and reported by the Burlington County Times, a New York firm wants to build an automated carwash at the site of the legendary Cherry Hill Diner on Route 38 and Cooper Landing Road.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ: What Used to Be There?
Let's revisit some stores and restaurants that we can no longer go to in EHT. I was originally going to focus on putting a big blog together that revisited some old places in all of Egg Harbor Township, but once I found no shortage of things to write about in only the Cardiff area, I decided to focus on there.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
Allen’s Clam Bar Earns National Attention While Little Egg Habor Man Wins Big
The end of 2022 brought two tidbits of recognition to the southern portion of The SandPaper’s coverage area and just beyond. On Dec. 20, msn.com published an article talking about County Road 542, which runs from New Gretna to Hammonton. “While this scenic drive in New Jersey is only...
Atlantic City, NJ’s Famous Formica Freitag Bakery Merges with Valenti’s to Take Their Goods to the Masses
Atlantic City bread from Formica Freitag Bakery is LEGENDARY. Now, the legend of Formica is growing stronger as it merges with another local bakery to take their goods to the masses. Formica Freitag Bakery announced this week they're merging with Valenti's Italian Bakery of Pleasantville. And that means more of...
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
Changes at This Southern NJ Shopping Center Parking Lot Could Damage Your Car
Heads-up, drivers! A significant change at one shopping center parking lot in South Jersey could damage your car if you aren't paying attention. Most people have done this: you need to get from A to B and you have two options -- one is to use a series of roads or, perhaps the more tempting option, is to just fly across a shopping center parking lot.
33-foot whale washes ashore off the Atlantic City coast, second in a 15-day span
Atlantic City, New Jersey witnessed the washing ashore of a 30-foot "sub-adult" humpback whale last weekend, marking the second such incident in the city in a span of 15 days. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center performed a necropsy on the recently deceased whale for clues on what factors contributed to the animal's death. According to a report, scientists named two contributing factors to the animal's death. ...
South Jersey Man Turns Tragedy Into Triumph After Accident
"Everything anyone said I couldn't do, I try to do." If you are looking for motivation, look no further than Matt Fumo's life story. In 2017, Matt was a recent graduate of Ocean City High School with a promising future as a college baseball pitcher when he suffered a broken neck in a swimming accident after jumping off a support pillar on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
A Big Birthday Party For Abby, Atlantic City’s Oldest Building
Abby is having a big birthday celebration this weekend. Of course, every birthday is a big one when you are 166 years old. Abby, a.k.a, the Absecon Lighthouse is having another big birthday and you are invited this Saturday and Sunday. This is a great time to visit the Atlantic City Inlet's most famous resident and the oldest structure in town, protecting ships and mariners since 1857.
Lottery Ticket Makes Buyer A Millionaire In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky person is now $1,000,000 richer, after matching five of the five white balls drawn winning the Mega Millions Jackpot. The winning million-dollar ticket was sold at 88 West Deli located at 1659 Route 88 in Brick Township. In addition, another ticket sold in Ocean...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
