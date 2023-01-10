ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Construction Begins on Residential Opportunities For Veterans in Ocean County, New Jersey

Personally, I think that anyone who is a "veteran" should be entitled to certain benefits above non-veteran citizens. The men and women who gave of themselves to protect us here at home should get extra attention when they are done with their tour of duty. The members of our armed forces are protecting us at home, we should protect them when they return home. That's my personal opinion. So when I see projects in our communities for veterans I am in full support.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ: What Used to Be There?

Let's revisit some stores and restaurants that we can no longer go to in EHT. I was originally going to focus on putting a big blog together that revisited some old places in all of Egg Harbor Township, but once I found no shortage of things to write about in only the Cardiff area, I decided to focus on there.
Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national

Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
33-foot whale washes ashore off the Atlantic City coast, second in a 15-day span

Atlantic City, New Jersey witnessed the washing ashore of a 30-foot "sub-adult" humpback whale last weekend, marking the second such incident in the city in a span of 15 days. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center performed a necropsy on the recently deceased whale for clues on what factors contributed to the animal's death. According to a report, scientists named two contributing factors to the animal's death. ...
South Jersey Man Turns Tragedy Into Triumph After Accident

"Everything anyone said I couldn't do, I try to do." If you are looking for motivation, look no further than Matt Fumo's life story. In 2017, Matt was a recent graduate of Ocean City High School with a promising future as a college baseball pitcher when he suffered a broken neck in a swimming accident after jumping off a support pillar on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
A Big Birthday Party For Abby, Atlantic City’s Oldest Building

Abby is having a big birthday celebration this weekend. Of course, every birthday is a big one when you are 166 years old. Abby, a.k.a, the Absecon Lighthouse is having another big birthday and you are invited this Saturday and Sunday. This is a great time to visit the Atlantic City Inlet's most famous resident and the oldest structure in town, protecting ships and mariners since 1857.
