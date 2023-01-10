Selling a home for a million dollars in Texas is not as much of a feat as it used to be. Sales of Texas homes of $1 million or more between November 2021 and October 2022 increased 17% from the same period a year prior, according to a new report from Texas Realtors and the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. The report showed 13,998 total high-end sales totaling $22.6 billion.

