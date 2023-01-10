Read full article on original website
States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says
Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a study released Thursday. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and...
Million-dollar home sales were up 23% in Dallas-Fort Worth last year
Selling a home for a million dollars in Texas is not as much of a feat as it used to be. Sales of Texas homes of $1 million or more between November 2021 and October 2022 increased 17% from the same period a year prior, according to a new report from Texas Realtors and the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. The report showed 13,998 total high-end sales totaling $22.6 billion.
