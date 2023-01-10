Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
constructiontechnology.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Vallfirest North America Names New Director of Sales
It is an honor to be introducing Deane Seeger as the new Director of Sales at Vallfirest North America. Having the opportunity to incorporate a person with Deane’s experience in this position will clearly puts us one step higher. We are looking forward to achieving great goals together. There...
3printr.com
University of Virginia researchers detect defects in 3D printing in real time
A research team led by Tao Sun, associate professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Virginia, has made new discoveries that can expand additive manufacturing in aerospace and other industries that rely on robust metal parts. Their peer-reviewed paper was published Jan. 6, 2023, in Science Magazine:...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, January 13, 2023
Max Armstrong shares a look at different ways that grain gets moved from covered hopper cars to day, to box cars in the past. There is also the work by the DeLong Company in Wisconsin to put grain in shipping containers, a first for the industry. The days of using box cars to load grain may be over, thanks to those hoppers, but shipping containers are still used today to move product overseas.
3printr.com
MELD Manufacturing Corporation launches new 3D printing service provider
U.S.-based 3D printing specialist MELD Manufacturing has launched a new company, MELD PrintWorks Corporation, to provide metal 3D printing services using MELD’s technology. “Our customers need greater access to printed parts,” stated MELD Manufacturing Corporation CEO Nanci Hardwick. “Our MELD machine customers and prospects have universally stated a need to offer our technology as a service. We have listened and responded by providing a dedicated resource in the MELD PrintWorks Corporation. Given the constraints many industries are experiencing in sourcing forgings, castings, and raw materials in general, we are excited to support this transition of MELD printing technology to a production environment.”
Benzinga
2022 Year in Review: BioStem Technologies Looks Back At A Year of Growth And Expansion
BioStem Technologies, Inc. BSEM is a Florida-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of structural tissue allografts for use as a protective covering for soft-tissue wounds. The year 2022 saw the company’s growth trajectory dotted with multiple achievements, delivered...
Comments / 0