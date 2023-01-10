Cleantech Group has named AMP Robotics Corp. to its 2023 Global Cleantech 100. The annual list recognizes the most innovative and promising companies poised to take society from commitments to actions in the effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions. There were a total of 15,753 nominations from more than 93 countries from the public, Cleantech Group’s expert panel, the i3 research portal, awards, and Cleantech Group staff. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that 81 members of an expert panel reviewed. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors and corporate and industrial executives active in technology and innovation scouting.

