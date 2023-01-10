Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
MELD Manufacturing Corporation launches new 3D printing service provider
U.S.-based 3D printing specialist MELD Manufacturing has launched a new company, MELD PrintWorks Corporation, to provide metal 3D printing services using MELD’s technology. “Our customers need greater access to printed parts,” stated MELD Manufacturing Corporation CEO Nanci Hardwick. “Our MELD machine customers and prospects have universally stated a need to offer our technology as a service. We have listened and responded by providing a dedicated resource in the MELD PrintWorks Corporation. Given the constraints many industries are experiencing in sourcing forgings, castings, and raw materials in general, we are excited to support this transition of MELD printing technology to a production environment.”
3printr.com
Manufacturing services provider Xometry Europe expands into the UK
Xometry’s localized marketplaces are powered by the company’s proprietary, AI-driven Instant Quoting Engine and allow regional customers to get quotes and purchase parts directly in local currency. “Our continued expansion across Europe reflects our commitment to becoming the global marketplace for the large and growing industrial market,” said...
3DPrint.com
AMS Focus: Countdown to AMS with New Materials for 3D Printing
The Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) live business and networking summit is just days away. Beginning February 7, 2023, this three-day New York event for 3D printing enthusiasts, commercial leaders, and industry stakeholders will be bustling with more than 60 speakers who will be presenting on a broad range of topics, exhibitors, and social events.
3printr.com
3D printer manufacturer BCN3D introduces the new generation of the Epsilon series
BCN3D Technologies’ quintessential Epsilon Series has proved itself to be a top contender in the world of 3D printing solutions since it arrived on the market in 2020. Now, BCN3D has refined their trademark series with many improvements, bringing forth an all new generation of the Epilon 3D-printer series.
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
msn.com
This Solar-Powered EV Is Promised for under $43,000
The Lightyear 2 was announced at this week's Consumer Electronics Show, and the Dutch company is accepting names for the waitlist to order one. This four-door battery-electric fastback—with both a plug and solar panels—is planned to start production before the end of 2025. Lightyear says it will reveal...
Industrial Distribution
Rolls-Royce's Massive Engine; Hypercar's Plastic Waste Fuel; Rocket Launch Scare | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 100
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
3printr.com
University of Virginia researchers detect defects in 3D printing in real time
A research team led by Tao Sun, associate professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Virginia, has made new discoveries that can expand additive manufacturing in aerospace and other industries that rely on robust metal parts. Their peer-reviewed paper was published Jan. 6, 2023, in Science Magazine:...
Aviation International News
Av8 Group Expands Landing Gear Overhaul Capacity
Av8 Group has added a second coordinate measuring machine system (CMMS) for manufacturing FAA-approved parts under the parts manufacturer approval (PMA) process. The new machine enables more efficient measurement of larger parts and increases the efficiency and value of the Houston company’s landing gear overhaul process. The new CMMS...
3printr.com
Century Communities sells 3D-printed homes for the first time in the U.S.
Century Communities, a specialist in home building and sales, has announced that its Century Complete brand has launched the company’s first 3D-printed homes. Now selling from the upper $200s at Mountain View Estates in Casa Grande, Century Complete’s robotically printed homes boast high-quality construction with popular finishes like granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Homebuyers can choose from three single-story floor plans—offering up to 4 bedrooms and 1,901 square feet—in a convenient location midway between Phoenix and Tucson, with quick access to downtown Casa Grande and abundant outdoor recreation.
techxplore.com
World enters 'new age' of clean energy manufacturing: IEA
The world is at the "dawn of a new industrial age" of clean energy technology manufacturing that will triple in value by 2030 and create millions of jobs, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. The global market for key mass-manufactured technologies including solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries,...
Ioneer Stock Gains Following Conditional Loan Commitment From US DoE For Rhyolite Ridge Project
Ioneer Ltd IONR has received a loan of up to $700 million from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office. The loan is for financing the construction of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, U.S. Under the term sheet, the proposed loan has a term of approximately...
Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’
A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
techxplore.com
A precision arm for miniature robots
Until now, microscopic robotic systems have had to make do without arms. Now, researchers at ETH Zurich have developed an ultrasonically actuated glass needle that can be attached to a robotic arm. This lets them pump and mix minuscule amounts of liquid and trap particles. Robots with moving arms perform...
kalkinemedia.com
SAS CERENERGY® battery transforming Altech Chemicals (ASX:ATC) into battery energy company
Altech recently proposed a change of its name from Altech Chemicals Limited to Altech Batteries Limited. Altech believes that the new name represents the Company’s transition to a battery energy company. Altech has entered into a Joint Venture with world leading German research and development institute Fraunhofer IKTS to...
wasteadvantagemag.com
AMP Robotics Named to 2023 Global Cleantech 100
Cleantech Group has named AMP Robotics Corp. to its 2023 Global Cleantech 100. The annual list recognizes the most innovative and promising companies poised to take society from commitments to actions in the effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions. There were a total of 15,753 nominations from more than 93 countries from the public, Cleantech Group’s expert panel, the i3 research portal, awards, and Cleantech Group staff. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that 81 members of an expert panel reviewed. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors and corporate and industrial executives active in technology and innovation scouting.
labroots.com
Solar-Powered Leaf Can Convert Air to Hydrogen Fuel
In a recent study published in Advanced Materials, a team of researchers from the Laboratory for Molecular Engineering of Optoelectronic Nanomaterials (LIMNO) in Switzerland have created an artificial leaf capable of using solar energy to convert air into hydrogen fuel. More specifically, the leaf harvests water from the air, which then utilizes a novel electrode to convert the water into hydrogen fuel. This study holds the potential to expand the field of fossil-free fuels and allow a greener future for all.
NEWSBTC
Disrupting the Energy Sector with Blockchain
Energy and consumption is the center of attention. It revolves around everything we do. From powering our homes to methods of transportation. In recent years, more energy is being used to power monetary systems. As the disruptive industry of cryptocurrency and blockchains paves the way, the idea of mining is...
H.B. Fuller to Launch New Bio-Compatible Adhesive for Medical Applications
PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL), one of the world’s leading adhesives suppliers, announces the launch of Swift®melt 1515-I, its first bio-compatible product compliant in IMEA – India, Middle East, and Africa. The product is for medical tape applications to be used in stick-to-skin under unique climatic conditions, such as the high temperatures and humidity in the Indian sub-continent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005975/en/ H.B. Fuller launches new adhesive for medical tape applications to be used in stick-to-skin. (Photo: Business Wire)
