The extreme winter weather in northern Iowa so far this season is draining snow removal resources for the City of Belmond. Public Works Director Justin Fournier told the city council Jan. 3 that his department has already gone through three fills of the diesel fuel tank plus the entire supply of salt and sand. “We didn’t use that much diesel fuel in all of last year’s winter season,” he stated.

BELMOND, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO