Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Philly Squatter Issue PersistsAlexCapPhiladelphia, PA
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Related
Former Delaware fire chief charged with rape involving 15-year-old
Police said investigators first received information in September 2022 that Dwayne Pearson, 39, was having sex with a minor.
glensidelocal.com
Upper Moreland joins Bus Patrol program to curb violations
Upper Moreland Township would like to remind drivers in the region to stop behind school buses while they are loading and unloading children. Violating this section of the vehicle code could mean:. a $250 fine. five points on your driving record. a mandatory 60-day license suspension. A press release noted...
Burglary duo target businesses in Delaware, Montgomery counties, police say
"We don't want anyone to get hurt. One of the businesses there was a bread delivery and it's a possibility that these two burglars were still in the building," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.
3 injured after being ejected from vehicle in Pennsauken, NJ
The Action Cam on the scene showed a pickup truck with heavy front end damage and another mangled vehicle up on a lawn.
On the Cusp of Montco-Raised Josh Shapiro’s Inauguration, Local Former Colleagues Share Memories
As the Jan. 17 gubernatorial inauguration of Abington’s Josh Shapiro approaches, former colleagues — who knew him personally and professionally — send him to Harrisburg with fond memories. Rachel Ravina collected their assessment of the next governor in the Reading Eagle.
buckscountyherald.com
Shapiro plans to nominate former Bucks DA Michelle Henry for state Attorney General
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said he plans to nominate Bucks County’s former top prosecutor Michelle Henry to replace him as Attorney General. “Michelle Henry has been by my side as First Deputy,” Shapiro said Wednesday during a KYW radio interview. “You may remember she was district attorney in Bucks County for a period of time and a longtime public servant.”
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
Pa. Commonwealth Court opinion calls impeachment articles against DA Larry Krasner legally insufficient
Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court said Thursday that the state House’s decision to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appeared largely based on disagreements about how he was running his office and said that was “not enough to create a constitutionally sound basis for impeaching and removing” the city’s top prosecutor.
Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
December energy bills are giving some sticker shock
Seeing higher electric bills? One Action Newer viewer responded, "My electric bill actually made me want to tell them to just cut it off. I'll use a candle."
glensidelocal.com
Rosario’s Pizzeria & Restaurant coming soon to Cheltenham
Rosario’s Pizzeria & Restaurant of South Philly is opening a second location in Cheltenham at 576 Township Line Road/Cottman Avenue, the former site of Amigos Restaurant and Pizza (and Golden Crust Pizza before Amigos). Rosario’s manager told Glenside Local that permits from the Township are current under review, and...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
PHILADELPHIA - A lottery ticket player and a Philadelphia 7-Eleven are getting richer after a ticket worth $5 million was sold in the store. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the 7-Eleven located at 2301 West Passyunk Avenue sold a $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket. The store will...
One of Heavy Metal’s Most Influential Figures is Coming to Bucks County. Here’s What to Know
The frontman is regarded as one of the most important people in the heavy metal scene. One of the important musicians in the heavy metal genre will be making an appearance in Bucks County in the near future. Max Cavalera, the former frontman of Brazilian metal legends Sepultura, will be...
Comments / 0