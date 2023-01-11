ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

glensidelocal.com

Upper Moreland joins Bus Patrol program to curb violations

Upper Moreland Township would like to remind drivers in the region to stop behind school buses while they are loading and unloading children. Violating this section of the vehicle code could mean:. a $250 fine. five points on your driving record. a mandatory 60-day license suspension. A press release noted...
UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Shapiro plans to nominate former Bucks DA Michelle Henry for state Attorney General

Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said he plans to nominate Bucks County’s former top prosecutor Michelle Henry to replace him as Attorney General. “Michelle Henry has been by my side as First Deputy,” Shapiro said Wednesday during a KYW radio interview. “You may remember she was district attorney in Bucks County for a period of time and a longtime public servant.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Rosario’s Pizzeria & Restaurant coming soon to Cheltenham

Rosario’s Pizzeria & Restaurant of South Philly is opening a second location in Cheltenham at 576 Township Line Road/Cottman Avenue, the former site of Amigos Restaurant and Pizza (and Golden Crust Pizza before Amigos). Rosario’s manager told Glenside Local that permits from the Township are current under review, and...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA

