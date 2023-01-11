Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Suspect arrested in Lexington after traffic stop, crash lead to neighborhood search
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say a driver who ran from them, crashed, and then escaped on foot has been arrested. According to a police spokesperson, the incident began when an officer attempted to pull over a driver. Police said the driver didn't stop and drove away from the officer.
wach.com
Lexington Police finds drugs, stolen firearm during multiple routine traffic stops
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department found several violations while conducting more than 20 routine traffic stops Friday evening. Officers claim they found several alcohol violations and multiple drug charges during various stops. The Patrol Division unit also reported the arrest of one driver for DUI - the...
$550,000 jury verdict sides with Irmo woman tased multiple times by now-former deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury has found that a South Carolina woman is owed several thousands of dollars over what she endured at the hands of a now ex-deputy in 2019. A jury, on Thursday, ordered that the Richland County Sheriff's Department pay Sheila Webb $500,000 and...
AOL Corp
SC woman repeatedly tased, falsely arrested wins $550k in lawsuit against Richland sheriff
A federal jury has found the Richland County Sheriff’s Department liable after a former deputy repeatedly tased and arrested a 58-year-old woman in her own home in 2019. Sheila Webb had called 911 to stop her brother from taking their sick mother’s car. Instead, an argument between her and the responding deputy escalated until he entered her home without probable cause and tased her repeatedly while she tried to hide under a blanket, according to court documents.
wach.com
Upstate man arrested in Lexington County in connection to internet crime investigation
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — An upstate man is facing charges for alleged involvement in an internet crime investigation case. Chief Terrence Green says 58-year old Bryan Wesley Rogers was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center after he drove to Lexington with the intention of meeting with a minor.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg man arrested on drug charges, assault on police officer
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 23 year-old Andrew Easterlin with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and assault on a police officer. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Easterlin intended to distribute contraband including oxycodone and amphetamine, and trafficking methamphetamine. Investigators made the arrest...
WIS-TV
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
WRDW-TV
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
Suspected Orangeburg County dealer found with drugs, guns and a book of alleged customers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County man has been arrested and charged with numerous drug-related crimes following a traffic stop on Tuesday. And one other item in his possession may lead to more investigations. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Andrew Easterlin was arrested around 3...
AOL Corp
Video of knife-wielding man disarmed in a SC Walmart goes viral. Take a look
A video of customers at a South Carolina Walmart subduing a knife-wielding man has captured the attention of tens of thousands around the country. The video posted to various social media platforms shows a man at the Two Notch Road Walmart in Columbia waving a pocket knife in the direction of shoppers in the self-checkout area. Several people faced off with him before someone came up behind him and hit him over the head with a post used to mark aisles.
WIS-TV
Kershaw County man charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Lynwood Place Apartments in Lugoff around 5:40 p.m. A caller reported she heard two or three gunshots and a screaming female from a nearby apartment. According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene an...
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw deputies respond to shooting incident, no injuries
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on domestic violence charges after deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a Lynwood Place apartment in Lugoff. Two deputies were dispatched on Jan. 10 at approximately 5:40 p.m. after an anonymous person called stating...
wach.com
Newberry County warns residents of fake church directory scam
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — A new message from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office warns residents to be aware of any potential church directory scams. Officials say scammers are obtaining church directories and sending out e-mails, texts and calls asking for gift cards to go towards the church. Some are doing so under the names and identities of church Pastors.
fox17.com
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
WIS-TV
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
WIS-TV
Anonymous letter blasting Camden’s Police Chief came before his retirement
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Camden city officials received an anonymous letter heavily criticizing Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd and department leadership before Floyd submitted his retirement paperwork. Camden City Manager Jonathan Rorie and Floyd both told WIS the letter played no role in Floyd’s retirement. However, Rorie confirmed the...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is searching for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from Hobby Lobby on December 7, 2022. Authorities say the shoplifters took over $170 in merchandise and left the parking lot in a dark color sedan. Call CrimeStoppers or Detective McWilliams with information at...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Former Richland Co. jail officer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a former employee at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is charged with Misconduct. Investigators say in October of last year it was discovered that China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Deputies say the inmate...
Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
