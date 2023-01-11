ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

AOL Corp

SC woman repeatedly tased, falsely arrested wins $550k in lawsuit against Richland sheriff

A federal jury has found the Richland County Sheriff’s Department liable after a former deputy repeatedly tased and arrested a 58-year-old woman in her own home in 2019. Sheila Webb had called 911 to stop her brother from taking their sick mother’s car. Instead, an argument between her and the responding deputy escalated until he entered her home without probable cause and tased her repeatedly while she tried to hide under a blanket, according to court documents.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg man arrested on drug charges, assault on police officer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 23 year-old Andrew Easterlin with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and assault on a police officer. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Easterlin intended to distribute contraband including oxycodone and amphetamine, and trafficking methamphetamine. Investigators made the arrest...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
AIKEN, SC
AOL Corp

Video of knife-wielding man disarmed in a SC Walmart goes viral. Take a look

A video of customers at a South Carolina Walmart subduing a knife-wielding man has captured the attention of tens of thousands around the country. The video posted to various social media platforms shows a man at the Two Notch Road Walmart in Columbia waving a pocket knife in the direction of shoppers in the self-checkout area. Several people faced off with him before someone came up behind him and hit him over the head with a post used to mark aisles.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kershaw deputies respond to shooting incident, no injuries

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on domestic violence charges after deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a Lynwood Place apartment in Lugoff. Two deputies were dispatched on Jan. 10 at approximately 5:40 p.m. after an anonymous person called stating...
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Newberry County warns residents of fake church directory scam

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — A new message from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office warns residents to be aware of any potential church directory scams. Officials say scammers are obtaining church directories and sending out e-mails, texts and calls asking for gift cards to go towards the church. Some are doing so under the names and identities of church Pastors.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
fox17.com

43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Anonymous letter blasting Camden’s Police Chief came before his retirement

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Camden city officials received an anonymous letter heavily criticizing Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd and department leadership before Floyd submitted his retirement paperwork. Camden City Manager Jonathan Rorie and Floyd both told WIS the letter played no role in Floyd’s retirement. However, Rorie confirmed the...
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is searching for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from Hobby Lobby on December 7, 2022. Authorities say the shoplifters took over $170 in merchandise and left the parking lot in a dark color sedan. Call CrimeStoppers or Detective McWilliams with information at...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

