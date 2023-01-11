Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
NHL
LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Devils: 26 - 12 - 3 (55 pts) Kings: 25 - 14 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings have outshot their opponent in each of their last six games, dating back to Dec. 31 vs. Philadelphia. During that time, the team collectively outshot their opponents 191-156.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-18-3) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (17-22-3) 7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Saturday is Mike Bossy night at UBS Arena, and fittingly, it comes as the New York Islanders host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at UBS Arena. While the Islanders plan to honor the...
NHL
NSH@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Pacioretty out for Hurricanes against Penguins
Leddy back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils; Kreider doubtful for Rangers on Sunday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Max Pacioretty will not play for the Hurricanes when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Blues
Live updates from St. Louis, where the Bolts open the trip against the Blues. The Lightning get a big five-game Western Conference road trip underway on Saturday night in St. Louis. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it:...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'WHO WANTS IT MORE'
"It's a big game for us. They're right behind us in the standings. We've lost twice to them now, so it's time we get some revenge and beat them tonight. It's going to be an exciting game. It's always big when you play a team back-to-back - especially after you lost one, because you want to come out and show you're better. We're excited for the game and we should have some good intensity and energy."
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ STARS
SAY WHAT - 'YOU CAN'T PANIC'. What was talked about following a 6-5 win over the Stars. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I think we've been playing well. Tonight, obviously, we let (off) in the third period, but still, we've got to take that as a learning curve. We got the two points we wanted and I think we've been putting up a lot of points lately, so we've got to keep doing what we're doing.
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
MTL@NYI: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens kick off a weekend in New York with a matchup with the Islanders on Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens (17-22-3) are looking for a second straight win after beating the Nashville Predators 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday. It was an action-packed evening, with the Habs welcoming former defenseman P.K. Subban back for a pregame tribute where he was greeted warmly by the crowd. Christian Dvorak, for his part, played his 400th career NHL game. Jake Evans opened the scoring with assists from defensemen Joel Edmundson and David Savard. Kirby Dach also found twine in the first. Recently called up from the Laval Rocket, Jesse Ylonen picked up a helper on the play. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield netted his 24th and 25th of the season - both on the power play - setting a new career high in goals in the process. Sam Montembeault turned aside 39 pucks in the win.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Senators on Thursday
Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and Dylan Guenther added a goal and an assist, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the final game of their three-game homestand on Thursday. Barrett Hayton also scored, extending his goal streak to three games,...
NHL
COSMIC BALLET
DALLAS - It's pretty hard to be 'perfect' these days. And for about 40 minutes in this thrilling matinee affair, they were darn close. Those were the Flames we'd been waiting for. That was a team that so closely resembled last year's juggernaut, when a crack would open ever so slightly, and the heroes in red just wouldn't relent.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Golden Knights
The Oilers conclude a four-game road trip and play the second half of a back-to-back Saturday at T-Mobile Arena against the Pacific Division leaders. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up four games on the road and a back-to-back set on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. You...
NHL
Hofer, Highmore named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Goaltender Joel Hofer and forward Matthew Highmore have been selected to represent the Springfield Thunderbirds, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. Hofer, drafted by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft and recently signed to a two-year contract extension, has...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks
The Oilers finish the California portion of their four-game road trip with a Friday night matchup at SAP Center against the San Jose Sharks. The Edmonton Oilers continue their road trip in California with a Friday night contest against the San Jose Sharks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet...
NHL
Recap: Rough First Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Oilers
The Ducks could not overcome a four-goal Edmonton first period tonight, falling 6-2 to the Oilers at Honda Center in the penultimate contest of a franchise-record 10-game homestand. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 12-26-4 on the season and 8-12-1 on home ice. The Ducks now...
FOX Sports
Sabres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators
Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-15-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Nashville Predators. Nashville has a 9-6-3 record in home games and a 19-15-6 record overall. The Predators have allowed 116...
NHL
Subban adored by Canadiens fans before game against Predators
MONTREAL -- P.K. Subban was showered with love from Montreal Canadiens fans during a ceremony prior to a 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre on Thursday. And the retired defenseman, who played seven seasons for the Canadiens from 2010-16, shared his moment with friends, including injured goalie and former teammate Carey Price.
NHL
Hughes has 2 goals, assist for Devils in win against Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Jesper Bratt scored two goals, Damon Severson had three assists, and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (27-12-3), who have won three in a row and play at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
Andersen returns, Hurricanes top Blue Jackets to end 4-game skid
COLUMBUS -- Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in his return from injury for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. The 33-year-old goalie missed 29 games with a lower-body injury. He hadn't played since Nov. 6, a 3-1 loss to...
