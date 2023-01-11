ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

After Biden scandal, former CIA attorney worries about ‘over-criminalizing’ the mishandling of classified docs

By Alexander Hall
msn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 88

GladileftNY
2d ago

only now he feels this way? How about the fact China owns the building that Bidens think tank(sounds like a joke doesn't it?) is in. Was he selling those to them? was it for all that money they already paid him, his brother, and Hunter?

44
Arizona Cherokee Girl
3d ago

He wasn’t even president at that time, he had NO LEGAL RIGHT to have these documents. Of course all the corrupt news stations are down playing these DIRTY DEEDS as they always do!! Joe knew he had them, just playing stupid. I pray 🙏🏻 and hope that we the American people finally get some true justice from this corrupt regime and it would really be nice if they went on down the line in all the key players. He’s been in bed with china for years how do u think he got rich, then he added Ukraine and China. 🇺🇸❤️‍🩹

53
vic
2d ago

There all get free pass isn’t it obvious, Except non politician Trump they were relentless finding nothing these other evil politicians whistle there way through life

22
