ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Living apart together: The new dating trend sweeping the US that might just save your relationship

On January 2, I woke with a fuzzy head and some brilliant flashbacks to my New Year’s Day antics. I chose to have a very quiet New Year’s Eve and attend a very raucous and ridiculously fun party at a fancy bar on New Year’s Day instead. The ticket price was rather outrageous, but I felt like celebrating the start of a brand-spankin’ new year properly, so I treated myself. YOLO and all that jazz … Now jump forward to the following day and I’m nursing a whopping big hangover. As I lazed about in bed, pondering how to spend my day...
The Guardian

‘It’s just so intense and awkward’: the death of the dinner date

It is an unusual option for a January date, but after meeting twice, 42-year-old Sasha thinks she is ready to take things to the next level with the man she has just started seeing. She is planning to take him for a sea swim near her home in East Sussex, followed by a beachside sauna. “I’m just putting it out there: here’s my body. It’s not the body I had when I was 20 but it is what it is.”
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Time Hustler’ On Netflix, Where A Goofy Street Performer Gets Knocked Into 1927 And Is Mistaken For A Famous Bandit

One person being mistaken for another, more famous, person is always fun in a sketch, or maybe a feature film. But can it sustain an entire series? A new Brazilian comedy tries to find that out, adding an implausible time travel aspect into its main story. TIME HUSTLER: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A delivery guy on a motorbike weaves his way through traffic in the streets of São Paulo. The Gist: Virguley (Edmilson Filho) moved from the Northeast to São Paulo with hopes of striking it rich, but his life is chaos. He’s a terrible delivery guy who’s about to be...
psychologytoday.com

Anxiously Attached and Finding the Love You Want

There are clear reasons that anxiously attached people are attracted to those who are more avoidant. You can learn to stop projecting your experiences of the past onto current relationship partners. Learn action steps you can take to heal your past wounds and find love in relationships. It will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy