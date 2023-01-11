ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

7 young horses believed to be stolen from Utah County property

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating seven young horses they believe were stolen from a property several weeks ago. According to a Facebook post from UCSO, the animals reside on a property along Tunnel Road, south...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

24-year-old victim identified after Ogden homicide

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified a 24-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Ogden. Police said Madison Staker was killed in a home in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue on Sunday morning. Officer said she died before first responders arrived to the scene. They allegedly did...
OGDEN, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Man facing charges after house fire, domestic violence incident in South Weber

SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — A 65-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly threatening people with a knife and setting a Davis County house on fire. According to Cpt. Jason Boydston with Davis County Sheriff's Office, deputies and multiple fire departments were called near the area of 1550 E South Weber Drive around 4 p.m. on reports of a house fire and a domestic violence incident.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday

OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

Identities released of men killed when car slams into Ogden building

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a Weber County crash over the weekend. The victims were identified Wednesday as Branson Harward, 19, the driver, and Jordan McCluskey, 20, the front-seat passenger of the vehicle. According to...
OGDEN, UT

