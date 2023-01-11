Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
KSLTV
7 young horses believed to be stolen from Utah County property
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating seven young horses they believe were stolen from a property several weeks ago. According to a Facebook post from UCSO, the animals reside on a property along Tunnel Road, south...
Utah DPS arrests two gang members for fatal shooting in 2009 on I-15: law enforcement officials
The Utah Department of Public Safety investigators arrested two men for allegedly shooting and killing a man on Interstate 15, 14 years ago.
Gephardt Daily
Police seek leads in 2005 cold case killing in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Valley City are asking for the public’s help in reviving investigation of a 2005 homicide. Under the headline “Find Sheree’s Killer,” the West Valley City Police Department have posted their request on social media.
ABC 4
2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
KSLTV
SLCPD asking public to claim items after stolen trailers, property, unique artwork recovered in Monday arrest
SALT LAKE CITY — A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of having stolen artwork and methamphetamine in his possession. Now, police are asking the public to claim their belongings that may have been found on the scene. The investigation started nearly ten months ago on March 31,...
kmyu.tv
24-year-old victim identified after Ogden homicide
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified a 24-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Ogden. Police said Madison Staker was killed in a home in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue on Sunday morning. Officer said she died before first responders arrived to the scene. They allegedly did...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail
SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
ABC 4
Man accused of robbing bank hours after being released from jail
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank hours after being released from jail on Monday, Jan. 9. Clinton Randle, 46, was booked in Salt Lake County Jail and faces two counts of robbery, a second-degree felony. According to the booking...
Man taken into custody after allegedly making threats with knife, setting house on fire in Davis County
A 65-year-old man has been taken into custody after setting a house on fire and threatening people with a knife on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
UPDATE: Suspect Taken to Salt Lake Hospital; Police Looking for Second Suspect
UPDATE: Pocatello Police have confirmed that one of two suspects in a home robbery incident that happened Wednesday night has been transferred to a Salt Lake City hospital after being shot. Police are also looking for a second suspect from the incident. Police say they know his identity, but if...
Gephardt Daily
Suspects charged with murder in 2009 shooting death of alleged rival gang member
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects were charged and arrested Wednesday for the 2009 fatal shooting of an alleged rival gang member. Nicholas Dean MacNeil, 32, and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, 33, were booked into the Salt Lake County jail on Wednesday on one count each of suspicion of murder, a first-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County domestic violence incident turns into a structure fire
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire units were on the scene Wednesday night of a fire reportedly started as a result of a domestic violence incident. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at 1490 E. South Weber Drive, according to Davis County...
kmyu.tv
Man facing charges after house fire, domestic violence incident in South Weber
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — A 65-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly threatening people with a knife and setting a Davis County house on fire. According to Cpt. Jason Boydston with Davis County Sheriff's Office, deputies and multiple fire departments were called near the area of 1550 E South Weber Drive around 4 p.m. on reports of a house fire and a domestic violence incident.
SLCPD: Man arrested for allegedly possessing stolen artwork, ‘large amount’ of methamphetamine
A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, for allegedly possessing stolen artwork and a "large amount" of methamphetamine and other drugs, according to Salt Lake City Police Department.
KSLTV
Police: Suspect fatally shot by officers after fleeing, attempted break-in with gun
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A man was shot and killed by police after officers say he fled on foot following a pursuit and attempted to break into a home with a gun in hand. Chief Andrew Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department said the incident began in Lehi when officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 E. Main Street late Monday night.
WATCH: Body cam footage of SLCPD officer accused of hitting man with vehicle
A Salt Lake City Police Officer is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a man. According to court documents Thomas Caygle is facing two charges including aggravated assault.
House deemed 'total loss,' man faces 4 felonies in South Weber house fire
A South Weber man is in custody after threatening police with a knife and setting a house on fire following a domestic incident Wednesday afternoon.
ksl.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday
OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
kmyu.tv
Identities released of men killed when car slams into Ogden building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a Weber County crash over the weekend. The victims were identified Wednesday as Branson Harward, 19, the driver, and Jordan McCluskey, 20, the front-seat passenger of the vehicle. According to...
Comments / 1