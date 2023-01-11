Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Kasatkina, Bencic advance to Adelaide 2 final via walkovers
No.5 seed Daria Kasatkina and No.8 seed Belinda Bencic will square off for the Adelaide International 2 title on Saturday after both advanced via walkover in the semifinals. No.9 seed Paula Badosa withdrew from her match against Kasatkina due to a right thigh injury, and No.6 seed Veronika Kudermetova pulled out ahead of her clash with Bencic due to a left hip injury.
wtatennis.com
Kudermetova saves five match points, Bencic edges Garcia at Adelaide 2
No.6 seed Veronika Kudermetova pulled off a remarkable escape from five match points down to defeat No.10 seed Danielle Collins 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 in the Adelaide International 2 quarterfinals. In the last four, she will resume her long-standing rivalry with No.8 seed Belinda Bencic, who took out No.4 seed Caroline Garcia 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in 1 hour and 53 minutes.
wtatennis.com
What we learned from watching the Netflix series 'Break Point'
Anybody who follows professional tennis with even moderate diligence already knows the basics of what occurred last year. “Break Point,” the Netflix series that becomes available Friday, fills in some of the gaps behind those bare results -- the hows and whys. What’s happening inside the brain of, say, Taylor Fritz or Ajla Tomljanovic or Paula Badosa when they’re under duress?
wtatennis.com
Badosa outlasts Haddad Maia, will meet Kasatkina in Adelaide 2 semis
No.9 seed Paula Badosa won a titanic two-set tussle to claim a semifinal spot at the Adelaide International 2 on a star-studded Thursday, squeaking past No.11 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6(5), 7-5 in over two-and-a-half hours. In the final four, Badosa will face No.5 seed Daria Kasatkina, who became the...
wtatennis.com
Five things we learned from Ash Barty's memoir 'My Dream Time'
Former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty's memoir "My Dream Time" is a celebration of the community that sets her on her path toward tennis history. Even the most ardent Barty observers will find new insights and worthy anecdotes in the 350-page recounting of her career. It offers candid and emotionally resonant insight into what drove one of the sport's most quietly competitive champions.
wtatennis.com
Netflix 'Break Point': Five things to know about Ajla Tomljanovic
Editor's note: Netflix's "Break Point" follows tennis players as they compete around the world. It's a rare insight into the personal lives of some of the top competitors on the tennis circuit after a year of traveling with both the WTA and ATP Tours. The show premieres Jan. 13. One...
wtatennis.com
Cocciaretto makes first WTA final, will face Davis for Hobart title
Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy broke through to her first Hologic WTA Tour singles final at the Hobart International, outlasting 2019 champion Sofia Kenin 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in a 2-hour and 8-minute semifinal on Friday. The 21-year-old, ranked 67th in the world, fired 34 winners, including nine aces, to overcome 2020...
wtatennis.com
Now a contender, Garcia shoulders the pressure in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No.4 Caroline Garcia could not stop beaming as she took to the dais for Australian Open Media Day. Asked to recall where her head was at 12 months ago as she readied for the 2022 Australian Open, the Frenchwoman looked around the large theater and chuckled.
wtatennis.com
Pavlyuchenkova embracing the social side of the tennis tour
ADELAIDE, Australia -- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's seven-month injury absence from the Hologic WTA Tour did not go unnoticed. The former World No.11 has been grinding away on the professional circuit since she was 16. In the midst of the best run of results of her career, the 2021 French Open finalist was forced onto the sidelines with a tear in her patella tendon last year.
wtatennis.com
No.1 Swiatek not taking Australian Open opener lightly
MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek confirmed she is fit and ready to go for the first Slam of the season at the Australian Open. The Polish star is set to get under tournament underway on Monday, kicking off the night session on Rod Laver Arena. She will face a familiar foe in Germany's Jule Niemeier. Ranked No.68, Niemeier is coming off the biggest season of her career, where she made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
wtatennis.com
Badosa, Tomljanovic withdraw from Australian Open
Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic announced on Saturday that they would be missing the 2023 Australian Open due to injuries. Badosa, the No.11 seed and top-ranked Spaniard, suffered an abductor injury on Thursday during her grueling Adelaide International 2 quarterfinal against Beatriz Haddad Maia. Badosa won that two-and-a-half-hour straight-sets match,...
