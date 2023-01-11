ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rochelle News-Leader

Elementary board: District facilities update presented

ROCHELLE — At Tuesday's meeting of the Rochelle Elementary District Board of Education, Superintendent Jason Harper provided an update on district facilities and future projects. He said that in recent years, facility plans have shifted and have been reshaped due to supply chain issues and “all sorts of things...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Finkboner named RCH high performer of 2022

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital has named Jennifer Finkboner as its’ 2022 high performer of the year. Jen was selected among the 12 high performers of the month in 2022. She has been employed at the hospital for three years in its food and nutrition department. Jen was...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

2023 From the Heart Cash Calendar winners drawn

On Thursday at the Ogle County community room in Rochelle, the 2023 winners of the From the Heart Cash Calendar were drawn by members of the organization’s board and representatives from nonprofits that From the Heart benefits. Winners can be found in the Rochelle News-Leader and online at fromtheheartrochelle.org. The 15th annual From the Heart Gala & Auction will be held Feb. 4.
ROCHELLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy