Talk 1340

Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies

Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Teen charged with shooting death of 15-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock, Slaton families respond to claims of racism in schools. Lawmakers, activists and parents met to discuss how the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton school districts are responding to claims of racism. Parents say both districts should have condemned racism months ago. Full story here:...
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hale Center Teacher Indicted

A federal grand jury in Lubbock has indicted former Hale Center teacher 46-year-old Amy Gilly, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. She’s accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Teenager arrested over shooting death of another teen in Central Lubbock, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a deadly shooting that happened at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. According to LPD, Noah Rodriguez, 15, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers performed “lifesaving measures,” however, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. In a press release, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police looking for 2 suspects in aggravated robberies across Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying and finding two suspects that were “believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies.’. This came after EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that a Dollar General store on 82nd Street was robbed at gunpoint with...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
LITTLEFIELD, TX
fox34.com

Dupre Elementary to become new Matthews Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The halls of Dupre Elementary may see students again soon. It is up to Lubbock ISD trustees whether it will become the new home of Matthews Academy and a childcare center. If trustees approve this change, Lubbock ISD superintendent Kathy Rollo says Matthews Academy will use...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Y’all broke my children’: Mother demands accountability from Slaton ISD over racial claims

SLATON, Texas— The mother of a Slaton ISD student demanded the school district be held accountable at a school board meeting on Thursday night. JaQuatta Manahan showed her frustration for Slaton ISD after she said her children were the victims of racial discrimination. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Manahan’s daughter was sent to DAEP for 45 days […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Woman indicted in road rage incident, accused of running over victim

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a woman accused of purposefully crashing into a car and running over one of its occupants. On Aug. 13, 2022, a vehicle carrying three people was traveling west in the 1500 block of 50th St. The driver of the vehicle attempted to change lanes and cut off a car driven by 25-year-old Kiyanna Hightower, according to a police report. Hightower reportedly started yelling at the three people in the vehicle through her window.
LUBBOCK, TX
