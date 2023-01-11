Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One killed in downtown Lubbock shooting, LPD asks for help finding ‘unknown suspect’
One person was killed after a shooting in downtown Lubbock early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public's help identifying a suspect.
Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies
Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Teen charged with shooting death of 15-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock, Slaton families respond to claims of racism in schools. Lawmakers, activists and parents met to discuss how the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton school districts are responding to claims of racism. Parents say both districts should have condemned racism months ago. Full story here:...
kgncnewsnow.com
Hale Center Teacher Indicted
A federal grand jury in Lubbock has indicted former Hale Center teacher 46-year-old Amy Gilly, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. She’s accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch...
Teenager arrested over shooting death of another teen in Central Lubbock, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a deadly shooting that happened at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. According to LPD, Noah Rodriguez, 15, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers performed “lifesaving measures,” however, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. In a press release, […]
everythinglubbock.com
Police looking for 2 suspects in aggravated robberies across Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying and finding two suspects that were “believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies.’. This came after EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that a Dollar General store on 82nd Street was robbed at gunpoint with...
KCBD
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
fox34.com
Dupre Elementary to become new Matthews Academy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The halls of Dupre Elementary may see students again soon. It is up to Lubbock ISD trustees whether it will become the new home of Matthews Academy and a childcare center. If trustees approve this change, Lubbock ISD superintendent Kathy Rollo says Matthews Academy will use...
One dead in Lubbock officer-involved crash early Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — An officer was left seriously injured and one person died in a crash just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department said. Police were initially called to a crash with possible injuries in the eastbound lanes of the 4300 block of South Loop 289, near Peoria Avenue, LPD said. Shortly after […]
LPD names officer injured, victim killed in early morning crash
The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a crash that left a man dead and an officer with serious injuries early Thursday morning.
Lubbock County crash on Friday morning leaves one person hospitalized, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Woodrow Road and County Road 1730 just after 9:00 a.m. that left one person hospitalized with moderate injuries. DPS said one vehicle was driving east on Woodrow Road and was trying to pass another vehicle going the same way in front […]
Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash with multiple vehicles on Woodrow Road, DPS said
First responders were on scene at a crash that involved at least three vehicles on Friday in the 5700 block of Woodrow Road.
LPD tells drivers how to stay safe following fatal overnight crash on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — An overnight crash in the 4300 block of South Loop 289 left one man dead and an Lubbock Police Officer with moderate injuries on Thursday. Questions have now been raised on the safety of Lubbock roads. LPD Lieutenant Brady Cross said Lubbock roads are safe and officers are working hard to make […]
‘Y’all broke my children’: Mother demands accountability from Slaton ISD over racial claims
SLATON, Texas— The mother of a Slaton ISD student demanded the school district be held accountable at a school board meeting on Thursday night. JaQuatta Manahan showed her frustration for Slaton ISD after she said her children were the victims of racial discrimination. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Manahan’s daughter was sent to DAEP for 45 days […]
KCBD
Woman indicted in road rage incident, accused of running over victim
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a woman accused of purposefully crashing into a car and running over one of its occupants. On Aug. 13, 2022, a vehicle carrying three people was traveling west in the 1500 block of 50th St. The driver of the vehicle attempted to change lanes and cut off a car driven by 25-year-old Kiyanna Hightower, according to a police report. Hightower reportedly started yelling at the three people in the vehicle through her window.
One seriously hurt after shooting in Central Lubbock on Wednesday, LPD said
One person had serious injuries after a shooting in the 2800 block of 43rd Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
fox34.com
Lubbock man federally indicted, facing two counts of interstate threatening communications
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frederick Francis Goltz, 51, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of interstate threatening communications following accusations he posted threatening statements toward Arizona election poll workers on a right-wing social media site. PREVIOUS STORY: FBI arrests Lubbock man after threats posted on...
KCBD
‘They blatantly lied:’ NAACP, Lubbock, Slaton families dispute resolutions condemning racism
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and Slaton families disputed the resolutions passed by the Lubbock Cooper and Slaton school districts condemning racism, alongside civil rights activists from across the state and nation on Thursday. At a meeting at the Patterson Library, and at another a few hours later hosted by...
Lubbock man optimistic for kidney transplant miracle
Mike Woody discovered he needed a kidney transplant in 2019 when he went into kidney failure. After several failed attempts, a potential donor reached out to him thanks to a sticker on Woody's rear window.
18-wheeler overturns at 19th Street and West Loop, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after authorities responded to an overturned 18-wheeler near West Loop 289 and 19th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:30 p.m. According to police, initial reports said the wind blew the truck over. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com […]
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0