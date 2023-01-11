LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a woman accused of purposefully crashing into a car and running over one of its occupants. On Aug. 13, 2022, a vehicle carrying three people was traveling west in the 1500 block of 50th St. The driver of the vehicle attempted to change lanes and cut off a car driven by 25-year-old Kiyanna Hightower, according to a police report. Hightower reportedly started yelling at the three people in the vehicle through her window.

