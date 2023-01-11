Read full article on original website
fortworthreport.org
Hillwood leader wants to promote Fort Worth as hub for mobility innovation
By the time Ian Kinne was in middle school, he jokes that he was the only one in class who knew what a 20-foot equivalent measurement unit was — a type of measurement for large container ships. Talking to his father about the railroad was his informal education into logistics.
City of Fort Worth hires consulting firm to re-imagine Panther Island
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – This week, the city of Fort Worth hired a consulting firm, HR&A Advisors to help re-imagine Panther Island which is just northwest of downtown and to the east of the historic Stockyards. Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allocated $403 million from the Federal government to help flood control efforts along the Trinity River.For decades, city leaders have wrangled with how to develop Panther Island and with this next step, city leaders believe this will narrow down the focus on what it should be. 'We're at a point where a lot of things have changed,"...
greensourcedfw.org
New Fort Worth City Hall to repurpose 20-story high-rise
The city of Fort Worth is repurposing a 20-story building in downtown Fort Worth to bring multiple departments under one roof. Rendering courtesy of city of Fort Worth. With an eye on transforming the way that it delivers services, the city of Fort Worth purchased the former Pier 1 building at 100 Energy Way with plans to house 22 departments from 14 buildings.
fortworthreport.org
Plan for Hemphill townhomes moves ahead despite neighborhood questions
A project bringing 24 two-story townhomes to the Hemphill corridor is moving ahead, but some neighbors say they weren’t told soon enough about the proposal. The proposed project is on the northeast corner of Hemphill Street and West Morningside Drive. It is now a used car sales lot turned on-demand COVID-19 testing site. Hemphill is one of the city’s many areas designed for urban redevelopment.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth
Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
socialwhirl.com
Ray Washburne Spoke to a Sold-Out Crowd at the Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon
(Featured photo: Burton Rhodes, President, Preservation Park Cities and Heirloom Sponsor; Tish Key and Alisa Sell, Luncheon Chairs; Ray Washburne, President, Highland Park Village, Legacy Sponsor and featured speaker.)**. Legacy Sponsor Highland Park Village | D Home Media Sponsor. Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon chairs Tish Key and Alisa...
airwaysmag.com
1/13/1974: First Commercial Flight at Dallas/Fort Worth
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) welcomed its first commercial flights in 1974, four months after its inauguration. The first flight to use the brand new facility was American Airlines (AA) flight 341 from New York via Memphis and Little Rock. Dallas has had an...
From livestock shows to fine dining: The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo returns
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off tomorrow at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.It's a century-old tradition that typically draws 1.2 million people to Cowtown over the course of three weeks. "The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is really deeply ingrained in the fabric of this city," said Matt Brockman with FWSSR. "We're Cowtown." The cowboy and cowgirl way of life will be on full display with daily rodeo action, along with livestock and horse shows. "To me, this is Texas and Western all rolled into one," said Melody Carmichael, who came from Missouri to...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
fortworthreport.org
H-E-B expansion continues as Fort Worth retail market stays strong
Empty retail space is at a premium in the Fort Worth area as the occupancy rate in the market is 95.6%, the second strongest in the state. That figure comes from a survey of major Texas metropolitan areas by Dallas-based Weitzman, a real estate services provider. The larger Dallas-Fort Worth...
dallasexaminer.com
New COVID subvariants emerge as city monitors closely
With COVID-19 cases still looming large in various cities, there is increased concern over new strains and variants. Current risk level of COVID-19 in Dallas is at yellow, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people across the country to proceed carefully. It has also encouraged the use of masks in especially in public settings.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
fortworthreport.org
Where is Fort Worth’s real estate market headed? Experts will weigh in at forecast event
Fort Worth’s real estate market is coming out of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic better than the industry anticipated. Karen Vermaire Fox, president of the Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth, is seeing that reality through projects on the ground. “Luckily for us, we’ve had tourism that’s...
patronmagazine.com
Bring out the Silver
The Arts Community Alliance, TACA, has announced that Gene Jones and Joe Hubach will be honored as this year’s 45th TACA Silver Cup Award recipients, presented by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Texas Instruments. This year’s 2023 TACA Silver Cup luncheon will take place on Wednesday, May 3, at the Omni Dallas Hotel.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First-Time Contestant Named Grand Champion in Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Art Contest
The first ribbons of the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo have been awarded and a Grand Champion crowned. It's Kate Sherwin, 18, from Montague, a town of about 300 in Montague County. She entered the Stock Show Art Contest for the very first time, and the judges picked...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
